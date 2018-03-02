 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will play both the Apollo Theatre and the Grand Ole Opry.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will play both the Apollo Theatre and the Grand Ole Opry.
Miles Chrisinger

Watch Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats' Grand Ole Opry Debut

Westword Staff | March 2, 2018 | 6:10am
AA

No dream seems too far out of reach for Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.

In the first days of March 2018, the Denver band will have two landmark concerts: a Saturday, March 3, performance at iconic country venue the Grand Ole Opry and a Thursday, March 8, show at legendary African-American music venue the Apollo Theatre.

Both shows are in support of the group's newest album, Tearing at the Seams, which drops on March 9 on Stax Records.

If you want to check out the Night Sweats' Opry experience and can't afford the tickets, visit the Grand Ole Opry online.

And if you'd prefer to see Rateliff in person, he'll be playing Red Rocks on August 22 and 23 and again at the Buell Theatre on November 10.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >