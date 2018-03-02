Watch Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats' Grand Ole Opry Debut

No dream seems too far out of reach for Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
In the first days of March 2018, the Denver band will have two landmark concerts: a Saturday, March 3, performance at iconic country venue the Grand Ole Opry and a Thursday, March 8, show at legendary African-American music venue the Apollo Theatre.
Both shows are in support of the group's newest album, Tearing at the Seams, which drops on March 9 on Stax Records.
If you want to check out the Night Sweats' Opry experience and can't afford the tickets, visit the Grand Ole Opry online.
And if you'd prefer to see Rateliff in person, he'll be playing Red Rocks on August 22 and 23 and again at the Buell Theatre on November 10.
