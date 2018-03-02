Watch Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats' Grand Ole Opry Debut

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will play both the Apollo Theatre and the Grand Ole Opry.

No dream seems too far out of reach for Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.

In the first days of March 2018, the Denver band will have two landmark concerts: a Saturday, March 3, performance at iconic country venue the Grand Ole Opry and a Thursday, March 8, show at legendary African-American music venue the Apollo Theatre.

Both shows are in support of the group's newest album, Tearing at the Seams, which drops on March 9 on Stax Records.