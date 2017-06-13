Watch Nathaniel Rateliff With the Roots and Chuck Berry's Family on Fallon

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Miles Chrisinger

Denver-based international soul sensation Nathaniel Rateliff, of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, alongside Chuck Berry Jr., Chuck Berry III and the Roots on June 13.

The musicians were celebrating Chuck Berry's last album, Chuck, which has been released posthumously.

Check out the appearance below: