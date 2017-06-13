menu

Watch Nathaniel Rateliff With the Roots and Chuck Berry's Family on Fallon

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Denver-based international soul sensation Nathaniel Rateliff, of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, alongside Chuck Berry Jr., Chuck Berry III and the Roots on June 13.

The musicians were celebrating Chuck Berry's last album, Chuck, which has been released posthumously.

Check out the appearance below:

Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

