Nathaniel Rateliff Will Play Tonight Show Ahead of Chuck Berry Album Release

See It First Here: Treehouse Sanctum's New Video for "Play It Cool"


Nathaniel Rateliff Will Play Tonight Show Ahead of Chuck Berry Album Release

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 4:40 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Denver folksinger turned soul sensation Nathaniel Rateliff will return to the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on June 12, reports Broadway World.

He'll be joined by Chuck Berry's son, Charles Berry Jr., and grandson, Charles Berry III. The performance comes just days before the release of Chuck Berry's final album, Chuck, which all three musicians perform on. Berry died on March 18.

A preview of the album is available at NPR.

Watch Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats' music video for their breakout hit, "S.O.B.," below.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

