Nathaniel Rateliff Will Play Tonight Show Ahead of Chuck Berry Album Release
Nathaniel Rateliff
Denver folksinger turned soul sensation Nathaniel Rateliff will return to the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on June 12, reports Broadway World.
He'll be joined by Chuck Berry's son, Charles Berry Jr., and grandson, Charles Berry III. The performance comes just days before the release of Chuck Berry's final album, Chuck, which all three musicians perform on. Berry died on March 18.
A preview of the album is available at NPR.
Watch Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats' music video for their breakout hit, "S.O.B.," below.
