Nativ Hotel Changes Homeless-Inspired Halloween Party After Complaints

On Tuesday, October 31, we got a tip that local events organizer Party Guru was producing a Zoolander-themed Halloween party at Nativ Hotel called “Derelicte” that would include a fashion show where contestants would show off outfits inspired by people experiencing homelessness.

The original advertisement for the party read:



“Join us Tuesday October 31st for Derelicte’ at NATIV Hotel Denver! Derelicte’ is not only Mugatu’s signature revolutionary clothing line. Derelicte’ is a fashion, a way of life inspired by the very homeless and the vagrants that make this wonderful city so unique. But there's more to this party than being really-really-really-really-really ridiculously good looking. Party goers with the finest "street apparel" will be able to enter into our costume contest. The top costumes will be featured in the "Derelicte' Fashion Show". And you know what that means.. it's a walk off! The best male & female costume featured in the fashion show/costume contest will win a FREE BAR TAB + FREE TICKETS to upcoming Party Guru Productions concerts and more! So grab your finest "street fashion" and get ready to strut your stuff on Halloween night!