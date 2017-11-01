 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Nativ Hotel Changes Homeless-Inspired Halloween Party After Complaints
Nativ Hotel

Nativ Hotel Changes Homeless-Inspired Halloween Party After Complaints

Chris Walker | November 1, 2017 | 12:15pm
AA

On Tuesday, October 31, we got a tip that local events organizer Party Guru was producing a Zoolander-themed Halloween party at Nativ Hotel called “Derelicte” that would include a fashion show where contestants would show off outfits inspired by people experiencing homelessness.

The original advertisement for the party read:

Related Stories


“Join us Tuesday October 31st for Derelicte’ at NATIV Hotel Denver! Derelicte’ is not only Mugatu’s signature revolutionary clothing line. Derelicte’ is a fashion, a way of life inspired by the very homeless and the vagrants that make this wonderful city so unique.

But there's more to this party than being really-really-really-really-really ridiculously good looking. Party goers with the finest "street apparel" will be able to enter into our costume contest. The top costumes will be featured in the "Derelicte' Fashion Show". And you know what that means.. it's a walk off! The best male & female costume featured in the fashion show/costume contest will win a FREE BAR TAB + FREE TICKETS to upcoming Party Guru Productions concerts and more!

So grab your finest "street fashion" and get ready to strut your stuff on Halloween night! 


At 5 p.m. yesterday, Facebookers took to the event's page to voice their concerns over the event's theme:

Nativ Hotel Changes Homeless-Inspired Halloween Party After Complaints
Facebook

Soon after the comments and Westword sending an email to Party Guru to ask for clarification, both the comments and “homeless" and "vagrants” in the event's description were deleted, as was this post:

Nativ Hotel Changes Homeless-Inspired Halloween Party After Complaints
Facebook

Party Guru did not respond to our request for comment.

“Derelicte” comes from a scene in Zoolander in which Will Ferrell’s character, Mugatu, announces that he’s launching a homeless clothing line. Ferrell says “Derelicte’ is a fashion, a way of life inspired by the very homeless and the vagrants that make this wonderful city so unique,” in this scene:

Of course, in the movie the clothing line is supposed to be a joke that shows how out of touch Ferrell’s character is.

Meanwhile, Denver has a real homelessness problem, which Westword has covered extensively.

 
Chris Walker covers news and music as a staff writer at Westword. Prior to living in Denver, he spent two years bicycling across Eurasia, during which he wrote feature stories for VICE, NPR, Forbes, and The Atlantic. Read more of Chris's feature work and view his portfolio here.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >