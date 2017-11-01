Nativ Hotel Changes Homeless-Inspired Halloween Party After Complaints

On Tuesday, October 31, we got a tip that local events organizer Party Guru was producing a Zoolander-themed Halloween party at Nativ Hotel called “Derelicte” that would include a fashion show where contestants would show off outfits inspired by people experiencing homelessness.
The original advertisement for the party read:
“Join us Tuesday October 31st for Derelicte’ at NATIV Hotel Denver! Derelicte’ is not only Mugatu’s signature revolutionary clothing line. Derelicte’ is a fashion, a way of life inspired by the very homeless and the vagrants that make this wonderful city so unique.
But there's more to this party than being really-really-really-really-really ridiculously good looking. Party goers with the finest "street apparel" will be able to enter into our costume contest. The top costumes will be featured in the "Derelicte' Fashion Show". And you know what that means.. it's a walk off! The best male & female costume featured in the fashion show/costume contest will win a FREE BAR TAB + FREE TICKETS to upcoming Party Guru Productions concerts and more!
So grab your finest "street fashion" and get ready to strut your stuff on Halloween night!
At 5 p.m. yesterday, Facebookers took to the event's page to voice their concerns over the event's theme:
Soon after the comments and Westword sending an email to Party Guru to ask for clarification, both the comments and “homeless" and "vagrants” in the event's description were deleted, as was this post:
Party Guru did not respond to our request for comment.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
“Derelicte” comes from a scene in Zoolander in which Will Ferrell’s character, Mugatu, announces that he’s launching a homeless clothing line. Ferrell says “Derelicte’ is a fashion, a way of life inspired by the very homeless and the vagrants that make this wonderful city so unique,” in this scene:
Of course, in the movie the clothing line is supposed to be a joke that shows how out of touch Ferrell’s character is.
Meanwhile, Denver has a real homelessness problem, which Westword has covered extensively.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!