Neil Michael Hagerty & the Howling Hex Begin Residency at La Cour Bistro

Neil Michael Hagerty & the Howling Hex Begin Residency at La Cour Bistro

Friday, December 2, 2016 at 7:57 a.m.
By Tom Murphy
Neil Michael Hagerty and the Howling Hex at the hi-dive in 2013.
Neil Michael Hagerty and the Howling Hex at the hi-dive in 2013.
Tom Murphy
Ever Saturday starting December 3, Neil Michael Hagerty & the Howling Hex will preform a "Denver brunch" from 4 to 6 p.m. at La Cour Bistro, 1643 South Broadway. What's a Denver brunch, and why does this particular one start so late? The event encourages attendees to "wake, bake" and stop by La Cour for a sunset "peace jam" complete with toast, coffee and "an audio/visual atmosphere."

The band's current members are Hagerty, Charles Ballas and Eric Van Leuven. Some may know Ballas from his time in experimental music projects like Multicast and Dan'l Boone, and Van Leuven from playing drums in dream-pop band Breezy Porticos and feminist punk bands Cavity and Anti-Scrunti Faction. Hagerty is a respected musician and a former member of Pussy Galore and Royal Trux. Given the diverse background of the band's members and Hagerty's penchant for reinvention, the ongoing residency should prove to be fertile ground for some inspired experimentation.

Hagerty and company have left instructions on their website to take the Route 0 Bus on Broadway to the Mexico Avenue stop and to “escape to Denver” by indulging in some marijuana and joining the band for the show. Didn't bring your own pot? No problem; there are loads of dispensaries in the area.

Given recent events, a "peace jam" seems appropriate and necessary.

Tom Murphy
La Cour
1643 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80210

303-777-5000

www.denversartbar.com

