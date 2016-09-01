New Denver Concert Announcements

EXPAND St. Lucia headlines the Ogden Theatre in October. Brandon Marshall

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe will perform Prince's Dirty Mind with Fishbone frontman Angelo Moore at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, October 29. Tickets ($25) go on sale Friday, September 2, at 10 a.m.

St. Lucia, who recently played at the RiNo Music Festival, will headline the Ogden Theatre on Friday, October 14. Tickets ($25) go on sale Friday, September 2, at 10 a.m.

Napalm Death and the Black Dahlia Murder co-headline the Summit Music Hall on Tuesday, November 8. Tickets ($22.50-$25) go on sale Friday, September 2, at 10 a.m.

AGGIE THEATRE

Kirko Bangz: Sun., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $17/$20.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Assuming We Survive: With 7 Minutes In Heaven, ColdFront, Sun., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Cloud Temple: With Had I Known, Space Theft, Thu., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $6-$8.

Cryptic Wisdom: Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Daisyhead: With Words Like Daggers, Mon., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $8-$10.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Amorphis: With Swallow the Sun, Tue., April 11, 8 p.m., $25/$30.

SoDown: Thu., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $12/$15.



BOULDER THEATER

Lampedusa: Concerts for Refugees: Featuring Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Buddy Miller and more, Thu., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $60-$75.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

A$AP Ferg: With Playboi Carti and Rob $tone, Tue., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $30-$60.

Bass Physics: With Dreamers Delight, Sapient, Habitual Flow and Toy Box, Fri., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $10-$20.

Nightmares On Wax (DJ Set): With Romare (DJ Set), Wed., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $20/$25.

Stones Throw 20th Anniversary Tour: Feat. Peanut Butter Wolf, J-Rocc, Mndsgn and Samiyam, Fri., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $20-$25.



FOX THEATRE



The Helio Sequence: Tue., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $15/$17.

Jantsen and Dirt Monkey: With Shank Aaron and Mxxnwatchers, Tue., Nov. 8, 9 p.m., $10/$15.

Malai Lama: With special guest Michael Travis (String Cheese Incident), Thu., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $12.50/$15.

The Nth Power: With Fareed Haque, Sun., Nov. 6, 9 p.m., $10/$15.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Niykee Heaton: Wed., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Overkill: Mon., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $28-$32.

Red Bull Sound Select: Nao: With Povi and Rumtum, Fri., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $3-$10.



LARIMER LOUNGE



The Garden: Sat., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $12.

Trash Talk: With Antwon, Sun., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $15/$18.

True Widow: Sat., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $12.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Chicano Batman: Tue., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $12.

C.W. Stoneking: Thu., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $12.

Mangchi and Kid Koala: Thu., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $10.



MARQUIS THEATER

Emarosa: With Anarbor, Cold Collective, Thu., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., $12-$14.

Palisades: With It Lives It Breathes, Darke Complex, Blindwish, 1000 Miles of Fire, Sat., Oct. 1, 6 p.m., $10.

The Unlikely Candidates: Sun., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

We Came As Romans: With Counterparts, Fire From The Gods, Wed., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $18-$20.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Assuming We Survive: With 7 Minutes In Heaven, ColdFront, Sat., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $12.

They Call Me Hero: With High Tide Low Tide, We The Wild, Wearing Thin, Arras, Sun., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $10.



OGDEN THEATRE

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe: Performing Prince's Dirty Mind featuring Angelo Moore from Fishbone, Sat., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Late Night Radio: With Flamingosis, Statik, Wed., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $19.99-$25.

The Motet: Sat., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $32-$35.

Nahko And Medicine For The People: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $50.

St. Lucia: Fri., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $25.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Napalm Death/The Black Dahlia Murder: With Misery Index, Abnormality, Tue., Nov. 8, 6 p.m., $22.50-$25.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Midge Ure: Wed., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$30.

