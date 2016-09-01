New Denver Concert Announcements
|
St. Lucia headlines the Ogden Theatre in October.
Brandon Marshall
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe will perform Prince's Dirty Mind with Fishbone frontman Angelo Moore at the Ogden Theatre on Saturday, October 29. Tickets ($25) go on sale Friday, September 2, at 10 a.m.
St. Lucia, who recently played at the RiNo Music Festival, will headline the Ogden Theatre on Friday, October 14. Tickets ($25) go on sale Friday, September 2, at 10 a.m.
Napalm Death and the Black Dahlia Murder co-headline the Summit Music Hall on Tuesday, November 8. Tickets ($22.50-$25) go on sale Friday, September 2, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Kirko Bangz: Sun., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $17/$20.
Assuming We Survive: With 7 Minutes In Heaven, ColdFront, Sun., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Cloud Temple: With Had I Known, Space Theft, Thu., Sept. 22, 7 p.m., $6-$8.
Cryptic Wisdom: Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Daisyhead: With Words Like Daggers, Mon., Oct. 24, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Amorphis: With Swallow the Sun, Tue., April 11, 8 p.m., $25/$30.
SoDown: Thu., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $12/$15.
Lampedusa: Concerts for Refugees: Featuring Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Buddy Miller and more, Thu., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $60-$75.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
A$AP Ferg: With Playboi Carti and Rob $tone, Tue., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $30-$60.
Bass Physics: With Dreamers Delight, Sapient, Habitual Flow and Toy Box, Fri., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
Nightmares On Wax (DJ Set): With Romare (DJ Set), Wed., Dec. 7, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
Stones Throw 20th Anniversary Tour: Feat. Peanut Butter Wolf, J-Rocc, Mndsgn and Samiyam, Fri., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
The Helio Sequence: Tue., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $15/$17.
Jantsen and Dirt Monkey: With Shank Aaron and Mxxnwatchers, Tue., Nov. 8, 9 p.m., $10/$15.
Malai Lama: With special guest Michael Travis (String Cheese Incident), Thu., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $12.50/$15.
The Nth Power: With Fareed Haque, Sun., Nov. 6, 9 p.m., $10/$15.
Niykee Heaton: Wed., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Overkill: Mon., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $28-$32.
Red Bull Sound Select: Nao: With Povi and Rumtum, Fri., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $3-$10.
The Garden: Sat., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $12.
Trash Talk: With Antwon, Sun., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $15/$18.
True Widow: Sat., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $12.
Chicano Batman: Tue., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $12.
C.W. Stoneking: Thu., Oct. 6, 9 p.m., $12.
Mangchi and Kid Koala: Thu., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $10.
Emarosa: With Anarbor, Cold Collective, Thu., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Palisades: With It Lives It Breathes, Darke Complex, Blindwish, 1000 Miles of Fire, Sat., Oct. 1, 6 p.m., $10.
The Unlikely Candidates: Sun., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
We Came As Romans: With Counterparts, Fire From The Gods, Wed., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Assuming We Survive: With 7 Minutes In Heaven, ColdFront, Sat., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $12.
They Call Me Hero: With High Tide Low Tide, We The Wild, Wearing Thin, Arras, Sun., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $10.
Karl Denson's Tiny Universe: Performing Prince's Dirty Mind featuring Angelo Moore from Fishbone, Sat., Oct. 29, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Late Night Radio: With Flamingosis, Statik, Wed., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $19.99-$25.
The Motet: Sat., Nov. 12, 9 p.m., $32-$35.
Nahko And Medicine For The People: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $50.
St. Lucia: Fri., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $25.
Napalm Death/The Black Dahlia Murder: With Misery Index, Abnormality, Tue., Nov. 8, 6 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Midge Ure: Wed., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $20-$30.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Events
-
Tue., Nov. 8, 6:00pm
-
Fri., Oct. 14, 9:00pmTickets St. Lucia
Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO
-
Sat., Oct. 29, 9:00pmTickets Karl Denson's Tiny Universe
Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO
Related Locations
935 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218
2009 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205
1128 13th St.
Boulder, CO 80302
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Lil Wyte and Jackie Chain
TicketsFri., Sep. 2, 7:00pm
-
Gipsy Kings
TicketsFri., Sep. 2, 8:00pm
-
B2sb - Back To School Bash
TicketsSat., Sep. 3, 9:00pm
-
Rachelle Ferrell
TicketsFri., Sep. 2, 10:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!