Every New Year's Eve Concert and Bar Night in Denver

If you're looking to bring in 2018 with a concert, there is a glut of choice for music lovers of all stripes. There are hip-hop concerts, EDM festivals, bluegrass, roots, rock and jazz shows. From Decadence and Itchy-O to Nahko and Medicine for the People, these events are sure to sell out fast, so don't wait to buy your tickets.

CONCERTS

A-Mac & the Height: With Tenth Mountain Division, Project 432, Lola Rising, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Cervantes’ Other Side, 2637 Welton St., Denver, 303-297-1772, cervantesmasterpiece.com.

Amoramora and Flash Mountain Flood’s New Year’s Eve Party: With Banshee Tree, 8:45 p.m., $18-$20. Fox Theatre, 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095, foxtheatre.com.

Anders Osborne: With Andy Sydow, 9 p.m., $50. The Caribou Room, 55 Indian Peaks Dr., Nederland, 303-258-3637, thecaribouroom.com.

The Bastard Suns and P-Nuckle: With Jackson Taylor (acoustic) and Los Hitos. Champagne toast at midnight. Reserved high-top table for four - $120, front row reserved high-top table for four - $140., 7 p.m., $14-$140. Herman’s Hideaway, 1578 S. Broadway, Denver, 303-777-2535, hermanshideaway.com.

Benny Benassi: 9 p.m., $50, Temple Nightclub, 1136 Broadway, Denver, www.templedenver.com.

BoomBox: 9 p.m., $20-$100. Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood, 303-789-9206, gothictheatre.com.

Colorado Symphony: “A Night In Vienna,” 6:30 p.m., $15-$89, Student/Child/Teacher: $10. Boettcher Concert Hall, 14th St & Curtis St., Denver, 303-623-7876, coloradosymphony.org.

Dead Floyd: 9 p.m., $10-$20. Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple, 1700 Logan St., Denver, 303-861-7070, beonkeys.com.

Decadence: With Bassnectar, Diplo, Gramatik, Justice, The Floozies, Getter, Louis the Child, Mark Farina, Space Jesus, Tchami, TroyBoi, W&W (12/30) and Armin van Buuren, Galantis, ODESZA, Porter Robinson, Zedd, Autograf, Bass Physics, Borgore, Morgan Page, Rufus Du Sol (12/31), 6:30 p.m., $89-$129/2-day pass $179-$259. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000, denverconvention.com.

Elephant Revival: 9 p.m., $45/$55. Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Dr., Colorado Springs, 719-476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com.

Flobots: With Pink Hawks, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Marquis Theater, 2009 Larimer St., Denver, 303-487-0111, themarquistheatre.com.

Fox Street: With Mama Magnolia, 9 p.m., $15-$30. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666, bluebirdtheater.net.

Freddy Jones Band New Year’s Eve Party: 9 p.m., $30-$40. Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 E. 1st Ave., Denver, 303-830-9214, tavernhg.com/soiled-dove.

Head for the Hills: 9 p.m., $20/$25. Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, 970-482-8300, aggietheatre.com.

EXPAND Bassnectar plays Decadence on December 30. Bassnectar

The Infamous Stringdusters: 9:30 p.m., $95/$150. Wheeler Opera House, 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, wheeleroperahouse.com.

Itchy-O: With the Velveteers, 8 p.m., $30-$40/$50-$75. Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake St., Denver, 303-487-0111, thesummitmusichall.com.

Jane’s Addiction: 9:30 p.m., $185-$595. Belly Up Aspen, 450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800, bellyupaspen.com.

My Morning Jacket: With the Revolution (12/29), tUnE-yArDs (12/30) and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe (12/31), 8 p.m., $50.95-$76. 1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield, 303-410-0700, 1stbankcenter.com.

Nahko and Medicine for the People: With Dustin Thomas (12/29), Tubby Love (12/30), the Late Ones (12/31), 9:30 p.m., $32.50-$55/three-day pass $120. Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874, ogdentheatre.com.

New Year’s Disco Balls Party: With the Fabulous Boogienauts, 9:30 p.m., free. 3 Kings Tavern, 60 S. Broadway, Denver, 303-777-7352, 3kingstavern.com.

New Year’s Eve on the Rocks: Featuring Migos, Post Malone, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Dizzy Wright and King Green (of RDGLDGRN), 5:15 p.m., $198. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494, redrocksonline.com.

New Year’s Eve with Goth-Trad, Truth and Kaiju: With DJ Trace and more., 9 p.m., $25-$35. The Black Box, 314 E. 13th Ave., Denver, 303-831-6207, blackboxdenver.co.

North Mississippi Allstars: 9 p.m., $23-$400. Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver, 303-993-8023, opheliasdenver.com.

Nuns of Brixton: With the Shaloms. Champagne toast at midnight, 9 p.m., $15/$20. Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver, 303-291-1007, larimerlounge.com.

The Polish Ambassador: With the Diplomatic Scandal and Wildlight Live and Grandfather Gold (12/29), Ample Mammal and Saqi and Scott Nice (12/30) and Ayla Nero Live Band and Ryan Herr (12/31), 9 p.m., $30-$35. Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030, bouldertheater.com.

Railroad Earth: 9 p.m., $45-$65. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, 303-623-0106, paramountdenver.com.

Reno Divorce: With Granny Tweed, the Blackouts. Champagne toast at midnight., 9 p.m., $15-$20. Lost Lake, 3602 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-296-1003, lost-lake.com.

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club: With Pale Sun, Wake the Bat (12/29), Git Some (12/30), the Breachers (12/31).

Champagne toast at midnight., 9 p.m., $27-$70. Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St., Denver, 720-668-8833, globehall.com.

Texas Hippie Coalition: With Averse to the End, Something for Tomorrow and Sovereign. Free champagne toast at midnight., 8 p.m., $20-$25/VIP $60. The Venue, 1451 Cortez St., Denver, 303-428-3339, thevenuedenver.com.

Trevor Hall: With Satsang, Rob Drabkin, the Copper Children, Intuit (12/30), Cas Haley, A-Mac & the Height, Project 432, Lola Rising (12/31), 9 p.m., $27-$45. Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton St., Denver, 303-297-1772, cervantesmasterpiece.com.

Trout Steak Revival and Meadow Mountain: 8:30 p.m., $20-$25. Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Dr., Keystone, 970-423-8997.

Umphrey’s McGee: 8 p.m., $39.50-$90. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, 303-837-0360, fillmoreauditorium.org.

The Yawpers: Performing the Pulp Fiction soundtrack. With Ha Ha Tonka and the Beeves, 9 p.m., $15-$30. The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 720-420-0030, theorientaltheater.com.

The Yawpers Bloodshot Records

BARS/CLUBS

3 Kings Tavern: 60 S. Broadway, Denver, 303-777-7352, www.3kingstavern.com. New Year’s Disco Balls Party, with the Fabulous Boogienauts, Sun., Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m., free.

@ Cheers: 11964 Washington St., Northglenn, 303-955-5660, www.atcheers.com. Nirvana / Alice N’ Chains / Chris Cornell / Stone Temple Pilots / Ramones New Year’s Event Tribute, with Magnettarpittrap (Nirvana), Rooster A Tribute to Alice in Chains , Wicked Garden (Stone Temple Pilots), Blitzkrieg Bop Ramones Tribute Band (Ramones), Sat., Dec. 30, 7 p.m.

Africana Cafe: 5091 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-320-9515, www.africanacafe.com. New Year’s Party, Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $20-$30.

Antlers Hilton: 4 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, 719-955-5600, antlers.com/. New Year’s Eve at the Antlers, featuring the Chilli Willi band, Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $49.50-$59.

Bar Standard: 1037 Broadway, Denver, 720-416-6209, www.coclubs.com/bar-standard. New Year’s Eve-Eve, with DJ Ronan Harris of VNV Nation, Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.

The Barkley Ballroom: 610 Main St., Frisco, 970-708-7042. Frisco Funk Collective, with special guest and Stevie Wonder Tribute Set at midnight, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., free.

Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple: 1700 Logan St., Denver, 303-861-7070, beonkeys.com. Dead Floyd, Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.; Mon., Jan. 1, 7 a.m., $10-$20.

Belly Up Aspen: 450 S. Galena St., Aspen, 970-544-9800, www.bellyupaspen.com. Jane’s Addiction, Sat., Dec. 30, 9:30 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m., $185-$595.

Beta: 1909 Blake St., Denver, 303-383-1909, www.betanightclub.com. New Year’s Eve Wonderland, Featuring POSSO, Mahesh Presents and Sorted., Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., Tiered tickets and VIP.

The Black Box: 314 E. 13th Ave., Denver, 303-831-6207, www.blackboxdenver.co. New Year’s Eve with Goth-Trad, Truth and Kaiju, with DJ Trace and more., Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25-$35.

Blake Street Tavern: 2301 Blake St., Denver, 303-675-0505, www.blakestreettavern.com. No Cover New Year’s Eve, Featuring sports, live music from Geek Strong and Jammin’ DJs at night. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight., Sun., Dec. 31, 5 p.m., free.

Bluebird Theater: 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666, www.bluebirdtheater.net. YAMN and Fox Street, with Rossonian, Fri., Dec. 29, 9 p.m., $10-$25. Analog Son, with Fox Street and Mlima, Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $10-$28. Fox Street, with Mama Magnolia, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$30.

Bol: 141 E. Meadow Dr., Vail, 970-476-5300, www.bolvail.com. New Year’s Eve at Bol with Buck Rodgers, General admission seats are $150 and VIP booths with Hornitos bottle service range from $2,000 to $7,000, Sun., Dec. 31, 10 p.m., $150-$7,000.

Boulder Theater: 2032 14th St., Boulder, 303-786-7030, www.bouldertheater.com. The Polish Ambassador, with the Diplomatic Scandal and Wildlight Live and Grandfather Gold (12/29), Ample Mammal and Saqi and Scott Nice (12/30) and Ayla Nero Live Band and Ryan Herr (12/31), Fri., Dec. 29, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $30-$35.

Burnt Barrel: 1201 16th St #120, Denver. Burnt Barrel New Year’s Eve, Ring in the new year at Burnt Barrel with one of the best views of the 16th Street Mall fireworks. Enjoy free entry, drink specials all night long, a DJ spinning the hottest tunes, and a free champagne toast at 9 p.m. and midnight., Sun., Dec. 31, 7 p.m., free.

The Caribou Room: 55 Indian Peaks Dr., Nederland, 303-258-3637, www.thecaribouroom.com. Anders Osborne, with Andy Sydow, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $50.

Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom: 2637 Welton St., Denver, 303-297-1772, www.cervantesmasterpiece.com. Trevor Hall, with Satsang, Rob Drabkin, the Copper Children, Intuit (12/30), Cas Haley, A-Mac & the Height, Project 432, Lola Rising (12/31), Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $27-$45.

Cervantes’ Other Side: 2637 Welton St., Denver, 303-297-1772, www.cervantesmasterpiece.com. A-Mac & the Height, with Tenth Mountain Division, Project 432, Lola Rising, Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

The Church: 1160 Lincoln St., Denver, 303-619-9513, www.coclubs.com/the-church. Latin New Year’s Eve, Ciroc Lounge VIP: two free drinks, champagne, party favors, express entry, 21+., Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $40/VIP $60.

Club Vinyl: 1082 Broadway, Denver, 303-506-8078, www.coclubs.com/club-vinyl. Higher Society New Year’s Eve, Four stories of entertainment featuring Lee Burridge and some of the Desert Hearts crew (Lee Reynolds, Porchop, RYBO, Michael Rosa). Come dressed to impress in your best steampunk themed gear., Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $35 and up.

Colorado Convention Center: 700 14th St., Denver, 303-228-8000, www.denverconvention.com. Decadence, with Bassnectar, Diplo, Gramatik, Justice, The Floozies, Getter, Louis the Child, Mark Farina, Space Jesus, Tchami, TroyBoi, W&W (12/30) and Armin van Buuren, Galantis, ODESZA, Porter Robinson, Zedd, Autograf, Bass Physics, Borgore, Morgan Page, Rufus Du Sol (12/31), Sat., Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m., $89-$129/2-day pass $179-$259.

Dazzle: 1512 Curtis St., Denver, 303-839-5102, dazzledenver.com/. Sammy Mayfield Band, with a la carte food service, Sun., Dec. 31, 6 p.m., $5-$25; New Year’s Eve Gala, with live music from Sammy Mayfield Band and three-course prix fixe meal, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $100.

Element Kitchen & Cocktail: 1134 Broadway, Denver, facebook.com/pg/Element-Kitchen-408872456148493/about/. New Year’s Eve 2018 on Broadway, Two rooms, two DJs, unlimited bar and passed appetizers from 9 p.m. to midnight. VIP tables available., Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $99-$1,800.

Fox Theatre: 1135 13th St., Boulder, 303-447-0095, www.foxtheatre.com. Amoramora and Flash Mountain Flood’s New Year’s Eve Party, with Banshee Tree, Sun., Dec. 31, 8:45 p.m., $18-$20.

Slim Cessna's Auto Club. Brandon Marshall

Globe Hall: 4483 Logan St., Denver, 720-668-8833, www.globehall.com. Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, with Pale Sun, Wake the Bat (12/29), Git Some (12/30), the Breachers (12/31). Champagne toast at midnight., Fri., Dec. 29, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $27-$70.

Grizzly Rose: 5450 N. Valley Highway, Denver, 303-295-1330, www.grizzlyrose.com. New Year’s Eve Bash, with Nathan Dean and the Dam Band, Sun., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.

Herman’s Hideaway: 1578 S. Broadway, Denver, 303-777-2535, www.hermanshideaway.com. The Bastard Suns and P-Nuckle, with Jackson Taylor (acoustic) and Los Hitos. Champagne toast at midnight. Reserved high-top table for four - $120, front row reserved high-top table for four - $140., Sun., Dec. 31, 7 p.m., $14-$140.

hi-dive: 7 S. Broadway, Denver, 303-733-0230, www.hi-dive.com. Guilty Pleasures Presents: Y2K 3.0, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15.

Hodi’s Half Note: 167 N. College Ave., Fort Collins, 970-472-2034, www.hodishalfnote.com. The Totally ‘80s New Year’s Eve, with Retro Eighties Tribute Band, Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $10.

Hostel Fish: 1217 20th St, Denver, 303-954-0962, www.hostelfish.com. Hello 2018!, Features drink specials, giveaways at 10 and 11 p.m. and 12 a.m., along with a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight., Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

Larimer Lounge: 2721 Larimer St., Denver, 303-291-1007, www.larimerlounge.com. Nuns of Brixton, with the Shaloms. Champagne toast at midnight, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

Lion’s Lair: 2022 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-320-9200, lionslairco.com. New Year’s Eve Celebration, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

Live@Jack’s: 500 16th St. #320, Denver, 303-433-1000, liveatjacks.com. New Year’s Eve Pre-Party with the Hot Lunch Band, Sat., Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $10. New Year’s Eve Party with Dotsero, New Year’s Eve package includes party favors, complimentary champagne toast at midnight and photo booth., Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $45 and up.

Lost Lake Lounge: 3602 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-296-1003, www.lost-lake.com. Reno Divorce, with Granny Tweed, the Blackouts. Champagne toast at midnight., Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

Marquis Theater: 2009 Larimer St., Denver, 303-487-0111, www.themarquistheatre.com. Flobots, with Pink Hawks, Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Mercury Cafe: 2199 California St., Denver, 303-294-9258, mercurycafe.com. A Chimney Choir New Year, with In/Planes and Bluebook (12/30) and Retrofette (12/31), Sat., Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m., $15-$25.

Moxi Theater: 802 9th St,, Greeley, 970-584-3054, www.moxitheater.com. The Ultimate ‘80s New Years Eve, Fri., Dec. 29, 8 p.m. Moxi New Year’s Eve, featuring the Burroughs, Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

Nocturne: 1330 27th St., Denver, 303-295-3333, nocturnejazz.com. Bubbles and Bebop: Nocturne New Year’s Eve Gala, Sip craft cocktails and champagne while you enjoy delicious plates and take in the sounds of Royal Roost Revival bebop jazz quintet. With two seatings to choose from., Sun., Dec. 31, 6 & 10 p.m., $55 and up.

Ogden Theatre: 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-832-1874, www.ogdentheatre.com. Nahko and Medicine for the People, with Dustin Thomas (12/29), Tubby Love (12/30), the Late Ones (12/31), Fri., Dec. 29, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m., $32.50-$55/three-day pass $120.

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox: 1215 20th St., Denver, 303-993-8023, www.opheliasdenver.com. North Mississippi Allstars, Sat., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $23-$400.

The Oriental Theater: 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 720-420-0030, www.theorientaltheater.com. The Yawpers, Performing the Pulp Fiction soundtrack. With Ha Ha Tonka and the Beeves, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$30.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre: 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494, www.redrocksonline.com. New Year’s Eve on the Rocks, Featuring Migos, Post Malone, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Dizzy Wright and King Green (of RDGLDGRN), Sun., Dec. 31, 5:15 p.m., $198.

Rhein Haus: 1415 Market St., Denver, 303-800-2652, rheinhausdenver.com. Rhein Haus Game of Thrones Bash, Party includes a DJ, grub, prize giveaways and Fire and Ice beer from Ommegang Brewery., Sun., Dec. 31, 7 p.m., free.

Soiled Dove Underground: 7401 E. 1st Ave., Denver, 303-830-9214, www.tavernhg.com/soiled-dove. Freddy Jones Band New Year’s Eve Party, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $30-$40.

St. Julien Hotel & Spa: 900 Walnut St., Boulder, 720-406-9696, www.stjulien.com. Celebrate New Year’s Eve Caribbean Style: The hotel-wide party will feature Chicos Malos, with special guests Wawali Bonan, Selasee Ataise and Urban Island Steel Drum Band. Caribbean fare will be accompanied by a champagne toast, a Veuve Clicquot ice bar, a balloon drop and party favors., Sun., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., $95 per person/$175 couple.

Stargazers Theatre: 10 S. Parkside Dr., Colorado Springs, 719-476-2200, www.stargazerstheatre.com. Elephant Revival, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $45-$55.

Streets of London Pub: 1501 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-861-9103, streetsoflondondenver.com/. New Year’s Eve Sinful Sunday, Featuring Punk Rock Burlesque, Sun., Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m., $5.

Summit Music Hall: 1902 Blake St., Denver, 303-487-0111, www.thesummitmusichall.com. Itchy-O, with the Velveteers, Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $30-$40/$50-$75.

Syntax Physic Opera: 554 S. Broadway, Denver, 720-456-7041, www.physicopera.com. Weird Touch New Year’s Eve Party, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $5.

Tavern Downtown: 1949 Market St., Denver, 303-299-0100, www.tavernhg.com/downtown. Neon New Year’s, Entry price includes access to both Tavern Downtown and Cowboy Lounge and includes a beer, Fireball shot, champagne toast and party favors, 3 DJs, a photo booth, balloon drop and raffle prizes. Giveaways include a snowboard and electric guitar., Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $35.

The Tavern Tech Center: 5336 DTC Blvd., Englewood, 303-221-4660, www.tavernhg.com/tech_center. A Totally ‘80s New Year’s Eve Party, Guests are encouraged to search through their closets and don their finest ‘80s outfits. Ticket price includes a beer, Fireball shot, champagne toast, party favors and raffle prizes. Giveaways include a snowboard and electric guitar., Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15.

Temple Nightclub: 1136 Broadway, Denver, www.templedenver.com. Ring in 2018 at Temple with Grammy-winning producer Benny Benassi in a celebration featuring stunning visuals, theatrical performances a champagne toast at midnight and the unveiling of new room LVL., Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $50.

The Mining Exchange: 8 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs. The Gold Room’s New Year’s Eve Bash, Includes hors d’oeuvres, champagne toast and entertainment, Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $60-$80.

Tracks: 3500 Walnut St., Denver, 303-863-7326, www.tracksdenver.com. Under the Northern Lights: One-of-a-kind light show, with snow machines, aerialists, dancers, performance artists and mind-blowing visuals. Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20.

Union Station: 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver, www.unionstationindenver.com. New Year’s Eve with Denver Union Station, Featuring different party options: Great Hall Light Show & Silent Disco: The Ultimate NYE Experience, VIP Lower Level Lounge Party, NYE Countdown in the Cooper Lounge., Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $50-$150.

The Venue: 1451 Cortez St., Denver, 303-428-3339, thevenuedenver.com. Texas Hippie Coalition, with Averse to the End, Something for Tomorrow and Sovereign. Free champagne toast at midnight., Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $20-$25/VIP $60.

ViewHouse Centennial: 7101 S. Clinton St., Centennial, 303-848-3366, www.viewhouse.com. 1940s New Year’s Eve Ball, Featuring swing dancing, big bands, jazz trio, decorations, an extravagant five-course dinner, live entertainment, champagne toasts, party favors and more., Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25-$65.

ViewHouse Littleton: 2670 W. Main St., Littleton, www.viewhouse.com/. Old Hollywood New Year’s Eve, Includes dinner jazz band, late night dueling pianos, rooftop dance floor, DJs all night, vintage NYE decor throughout venue, five-course prix-fixe dinner menu, celebrity impersonators and more, Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25-$60.

The Wild Game: 1204 Bergen Parkway, Evergreen, www.thewildgame.net. Outlaw Country New Year’s Bash, with Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts., Sun., Dec. 31, 7 p.m., $50.

Your Mom’s House: 608 E. 13th Ave., Denver. Pandasaywhat?!, with Melody Lines, R-Doo, C.S.O., the Lituation and TMC. $40 VIP includes open bar., Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $10-$40.