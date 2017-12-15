New Year's Eve on the Rocks Books a Backup Venue

Tyler Fey knew there was a risk when he booked a massive hip-hop show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre dubbed New Year's Eve on the Rocks, what his company Feyline was billing as the first New Year's Eve show in Red Rocks history.

The venue, that has been known to relocate concerts in bad weather, was far from guaranteed to be a warm, dry spot for a winter concert. After all, it's January. But he had looked at the weather reports, and it looked like it would be beautiful outside, so he and his team were optimistic.

"We were watching the weather, and it was pretty steady at fifty," Fey says. "Now it’s like 38 with a low of 14 with icy rain showers and shit. We know it’s unpredictable, but we can’t make this decision 48 hours out, which honestly we were planning on doing.

Feyline is determining whether to re-book the night at Magness Arena at the University of Denver, which the company had already paid for in case Red Rocks was hazardous. The decision will be made roughly a week ahead of the event based on the weather.

Ticket sales started strong and then slowed down for New Year's Eve on the Rocks, but Fey told Westword in October that he wasn't worried about the lag – that hip-hop audiences often made last minute decisions and the lineup was strong, with Migos, Post Malone, Young Thug, Lil Yachty and other big name rappers on the bill.

The promoter also acknowledged that many potential concertgoers were grumbling that the $175 price for general admission was much too steep for a one-off concert, despite the big-name bill. Feyline advertised payment plans for fans on its posters.

In recent weeks, ticket sales have picked up pace, he says.

As to what happens to concertgoers who paid the $175 price, "If the concert moves, everything will be handled per standard procedure,” Fey says. "It will be very smooth. Everything is being worked out."

The details are still being hashed out.

Bringing in 2018 at a college sports stadium doesn't have quite the same ring as bringing in the New Year in what may be the most magnificent venue in the world. But for Fey, it's simple: "People will be safe and warm."