New Year's Eve on the Rocks Is No Longer on the Rocks

Feyline just announced that New Year's Eve on the Rocks will no longer be held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Instead, Post Malone, Migos, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, local hip-hop luminaries Maleman, Trev Rich and others will be bringing in the new year at the University of Denver's Magness Arena – a warmer if not quite as spectacular venue, and one that seats 2,000-plus fewer people.

In its announcement, Feyline says, "The weather prediction has been getting progressively worse, and we want to keep you guys safe throughout the entire night."

But if you're planning to drive to DU, or even into the foothills, you won't need to expect ice — or even a dusting of snow. Currently, the Weather Channel predicts a mostly sunny day with a high of 40 degrees and a low of 23 degrees in Red Rocks Park, a slightly warmer low than the average of 19 degrees on January nights.