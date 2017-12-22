 


Post Malone performed during KS-107.5's Summer Jam XX at Fiddlers Green, on July 28, 2017.
Post Malone performed during KS-107.5's Summer Jam XX at Fiddlers Green, on July 28, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

New Year's Eve on the Rocks Is No Longer on the Rocks

Kyle Harris | December 22, 2017 | 1:10pm
Feyline just announced that New Year's Eve on the Rocks will no longer be held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Instead, Post Malone, Migos, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, local hip-hop luminaries Maleman, Trev Rich and others will be bringing in the new year at the University of Denver's Magness Arena – a warmer if not quite as spectacular venue, and one that seats 2,000-plus fewer people.

In its announcement, Feyline says, "The weather prediction has been getting progressively worse, and we want to keep you guys safe throughout the entire night."

But if you're planning to drive to DU, or even into the foothills, you won't need to expect ice — or even a dusting of snow. Currently, the Weather Channel predicts a mostly sunny day with a high of 40 degrees and a low of 23 degrees in Red Rocks Park, a slightly warmer low than the average of 19 degrees on January nights.

Now that the event has been moved officially, the company is working hard to spread the word so that people don't accidentally show up at Red Rocks.

The full statement announcing New Year's Eve on the Rocks will no longer be held at Red Rocks.
The full statement announcing New Year's Eve on the Rocks will no longer be held at Red Rocks.
Facebook

In an interview last week, promoter Tyler Fey promised that if the concert was moved, it would be just as spectacular.

Some fans have already taken to Twitter to express their relief that New Year's Eve on the Rocks would no longer be held outside. Writes Isaiah Romero: "So glad they move nye on the rocks inside now I don’t have to freeze to watch Post Malone."

New Year's Eve on the Rocks is now set for Magness Arena, 2240 East Buchtel Boulevard. Tickets are $175; we'll share updates as they arrive.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

