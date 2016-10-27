Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Nathaniel Rateliff and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds headline the Paramount Theatre in June. Jon Solomon

Last month, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds released the dark and deeply poignant album Skeleton Tree, along with the album's companion film, One More Time With Feeling. Cave and company will stop at the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, June 18, as part of a nineteen-city North American tour. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 28, at 10 a.m.

Nathaniel Rateliff has hosted hometown holiday shows for the past decade, and for his eleventh annual show, he'll be at the Ogden Theatre with the Night Sweats on Friday, December 16 (with opener Casey James Prestwood) and Saturday, December 17 (with opener Bad Licks). Tickets ($36) go on sale on Friday, October 28, at 10 a.m.

Legendary British punk band the Damned brings its fortieth-anniversary tour to Summit Music Hall on Wednesday, April 19. Tickets ($15-$80) go on sale Friday, October 28, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Baeza: Fri., Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., $20/$25.

Klassick: With Calvin Hobbes, Delasean, From the Void, LYFTD, Otis, Super Duper, A Will, Sat., Dec. 3, 9 p.m., $15/$18.

Michal Menert & Friends: With Bass Physics, Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20/$25.



THE BLACK SHEEP

J Boog: With Jemere Morgan, Jo Mersa Marley, Sat., Feb. 11, 7 p.m., $18-$20.

Passafire: Thu., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $15.

Vale of Pnath: With Aethere, Fri., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., $8-$10.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Dragondeer: With Mama Magnolia, Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $5-$13.

Hamilton Leithauser: Wed., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $20.



BOULDER THEATER

Ott & the All-Seeing I: Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $22/$25.



Related Stories Nick Cave is the master of American mythology

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Genetics: Fri., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $10/$12.

Greener Grounds: Fri., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $10/$15.

J Boog: With Jo Mersa Marley and Jemere Morgan, Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $20/$25.

Jeff Austin Band: Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

Sixty Minute Men: With Preliminary Malfunction and Calling of the Crows, Wed., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $10.

Too Short & Mistah Fab: Wed., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $20/$25.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Alice in Winterland: Featuring Fitz & the Tantrums and Gavin DeGraw, Thu., Dec. 8, 6:30 p.m., $45.



FOX THEATRE



Jans Ingber's Funk Fellowship: Feat. Isaiah Sharkey, Sharay Reed, Jarrod Lawson, Steveland Swatkins, Alvin Ford Jr., Lyle Divinksky, Gabe Mervin and Jonathan Stewart, Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $20.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Mayhem: Performing De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas in its entirety., With Inquisition, Black Anvil, Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $25.

PlagueHammer: Metal Maidens calendar release with Mount Cairn, Eye of Minerva, Bloodstrike, Sar Isatum, Sat., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $10/$15.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Passafire: Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $15.



LARIMER LOUNGE



All Wrong: With Valienta, Redlands, VYNYL, Fri., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $8-$12.

Basecamp: Thu., Feb. 2, 9 p.m., $12-$18.

Mike Doughty: With Wheatus, Sun., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $20-$25.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Great American Canyon Band: Sun., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Sam Outlaw: With Cale Tyson, Fri., Dec. 9, 6 p.m., $10-$12.

Televangelist: With Facial, GhostPulse, Sun., Jan. 15, 7 p.m., $10.



MARQUIS THEATER

All Wrong: With Valienta, Redlands, VYNYL, Fri., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $8-$12

Petals of Spain (album release): With the Other Black, Sat., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $10-$12.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Acceptable Losses: Sat., Nov. 26, 7 p.m., $10.

Together Pangea: Mon., Nov. 28, 7 p.m., $12.

Vale of Pnath: With Aethere, Thu., Dec. 15, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



OGDEN THEATRE

Dark Star Orchestra: Fri., March 3, 8 p.m.; Sat., March 4, 8 p.m., $25.

Desert Dwellers / Kalya Scintilla: Sat., Jan. 7, 9 p.m., $20.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats: Eleventh annual holiday show with Casey James Prestwood (12/16) and Bad Licks (12/17), Fri., Dec. 16, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $35.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

The Damned: 40th anniversary U.S. tour, Wed., April 19, 7 p.m., $15-$80.

FU^K: Feat. Allen Aucoin of the Disco Biscuits, Fri., Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., $15.

