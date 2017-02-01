menu

Nickelback Announces a Red Rocks Stop on Its Feed the Machine Tour

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 11:22 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
"How You Remind Me."
Nickelback
Brace yourself: The epic Canadian rock band Nickelback will make a stop at Red Rocks this September.

The multi-platinum band, which has sold more than fifty million recordings, will be traveling the country on its Feed the Machine tour, a production of Live Nation.

There will be a special fan-club presale on Monday, February 6, at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 11, at 10 a.m. for everybody else, and can be purchased through LiveNation, AXS or on the phone at 888-929-7849.

To whet your whistle, here's the music video for the band's hit song "How You Remind Me."

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Related Location

miles
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
More Info
More Info

18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

