Nickelback Announces a Red Rocks Stop on Its Feed the Machine Tour

"How You Remind Me." Nickelback

Brace yourself: The epic Canadian rock band Nickelback will make a stop at Red Rocks this September.

The multi-platinum band, which has sold more than fifty million recordings, will be traveling the country on its Feed the Machine tour, a production of Live Nation.

There will be a special fan-club presale on Monday, February 6, at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 11, at 10 a.m. for everybody else, and can be purchased through LiveNation, AXS or on the phone at 888-929-7849.

To whet your whistle, here's the music video for the band's hit song "How You Remind Me."