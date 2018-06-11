 


Nicki Minaj and Future are hitting the road together.
Nicki Minaj and Future are hitting the road together.
Courtesy of Live Nation

Nicki Minaj and Future Coming to Denver

Ana Campbell | June 11, 2018 | 10:52am
AA

If you can't get Nicki Minaj's infectious single "Chun-Li" out of your head, you're certainly not alone. Though her newest album, Queen, hasn't yet dropped, Minaj is already re-establishing herself as the queen of hip-hop. And who better for her to tour with than the king, Future?

Minaj and Future will embark on the international NickiHndrxx tour starting September 21 in Baltimore. The tour will touch down in fifty cities across North American and Europe, including a stop at the Pepsi Center on November 6.

Tickets for that show go on sale on Friday, June 15, at 10 a.m. at altitudetickets.com or at livenation.com

 
Ana Campbell has been Westword's managing editor since 2016. She has worked at magazines and newspapers around the country, picking up a few awards for her writing and editing. She grew up in south Texas.

