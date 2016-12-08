Nine Concerts That Will Fill You With the Holiday Spirit

Don your favorite christmas sweater and check out some holiday-centered concerts around the city. Westword Archive

Whether you're listening to your favorite classics on the radio or your friendly neighborhood carolers, we want to be sure your ears are getting their fill of seasonal cheer. Instead of listening to “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Santa Baby” on repeat on the radio, check out these holiday concerts in Denver this month.

From the Colorado Symphony to Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, dance your way through the season — maybe with a cup of special eggnog or two to pre-game.

Jim Brickman

Paramount Theatre

December 8

Brickman’s stop in Denver, during his thirty-city Comfort and Joy Holiday Tour, will feature 2008 American Idol winner Kris Allen, singer Anne Cochran and electric violinist Tracy Silverman. The twenty-year-old tour blends classic carols with special songs of Brickman's own, like “the Gift” and “Sending You a Little Christmas.” Tickets start at $36.50.

Colorado Christmas

Boettcher Concert Hall

December 9-11

This performance showcases the Colorado Symphony’s annual collaboration with the Colorado Children’s Chorale and the Colorado Symphony Chorus. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also make appearance, so be sure to be on your best behavior! Tickets start at $34.

Sing It to Me Santa with the Michael Franti Trio

Ogden Theatre

December 10

Presented by 97.3 KBCO, the concert benefits the Denver Public Schools Foundation. The lineup includes Tracksuit Wedding, with other special guests to be announced. General admission tickets are sold out, but VIP tickets are still available.

The Brian Setzer Orchestra Christmas Rocks! Tour

Paramount Theatre

December 13

Guitarist Setzer and a nineteen-piece orchestra are sure to bring crowds an ample dose of retro holiday cheer during the thirteenth annual Christmas Rocks! Tour presented by Sirius XM. Look forward to music from Setzer’s latest Christmas album, Rockin’ Rudolph, special guest Beet Root Revival, and some original Setzer hits. Tickets start at $39.50.

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Ogden Theatre

December 16 and 17

Join Nathanial Rateliff & the Night Sweats for Channel 93.3’s Eleventh Annual Holiday Show with guests Casey James Prestwood and Bad Licks. Tickets start at $36.

EXPAND Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats at Red Rocks. Aaron Thackeray

Hometown for the Holidays 2016

Summit Music Hall

December 17

Hometown for the Holidays is an opportunity for top local bands in Denver to battle it out in person and over the airwaves for a chance at recording time at the Blasting Room and the opportunity to perform at Not So Silent Night 2017 and Westword Music Showcase 2017. Tickets start at $25.

Celtic Woman Home for Christmas

Boettcher Concert Hall

December 20

The Colorado Symphony and this all-female ensemble will perform holiday classics like “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Silent Night.” Tickets start at $40.

Frosty and Frozen

Boettcher Concert Hall

December 21

Frosty and Frozen is a sing-along perfect for the whole family, with favorites such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman,” as well as tunes from Disney’s Frozen. Tickets start at $34.

Deck the Halls

Summit Music Hall

December 22

Get your fill of dubstep and heavy bass with artists Myro, Twine, Benzmixer B2B, Definitive, Gangus, Swayd and Ryuk before spending time with your family. Tickets start at $15.