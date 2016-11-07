Nine Denver Bands You Didn't Know Were Dating IRL

For Cody Coffey and Megan Crooks, sharing a relationship and a band has meant sharing much more. Théo Lagosse

Romance is complicated enough, but when it happens between two musicians — say, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, Johnny Cash and June Carter, or Thurston Moore and Kim Gordon — the results can be mesmerizing. And when the partners collaborate musically, these couples' fights seem more important, their affections deeper, because it leads to art. It makes us want to pick up a bass and ask our sig figs to learn the drums. Besides, the music lasts a long time, even if the relationship doesn't.

We've put together a list, in no particular order, of nine Denver musical pairs. #Relationshipgoals, anyone?

EXPAND Twenty years in, and Cherie and Shon Cobbs just can't stop looking at each other. Courtesy of Shon Cobbs

1. Plume Varia

If you really want to know what it’s like being in a band with your romantic partner, ask Cherie and Shon Cobbs of atmospheric-pop duo Plume Varia, who are celebrating their twentieth anniversary this year.

"Being in a band with your spouse is, for us, pretty natural,” Shon says. “It's not without its challenges as the lines between band and home life can often blur or even become nonexistent. In the end, though, we love it. In our long history together, we’ve found making music works for us. We wouldn't want it any other way."

A still shot from the Reminders' video for the track "You Can Count on Me." Courtesy of the group's Facebook page.

2. The ReMINDers

Colorado Springs-based group the ReMINDers, which rocked Westword's 2015 Artopia, is made up of emcee Big Samir and vocalist Aja Black, who have shared the stage with names as big as Snoop Dogg, Big Boi and Black Star. But the group has shared another important thing with one another: a marriage that that has lasted nearly a decade.

Lea Birbilas (left) plays guitar and sings while Sara Miller holds down drumbeats almost as fast as their engagement. Courtesy of Lea Birbilas

3. Dagger Dagger

For Dagger Dagger members Lea Birbilas and Sara Miller, things moved fast once they met. "Sara and I met while volunteering for Girls Rock Denver," Birbilas says. "There was an instant chemistry. We started hanging out and playing music in all of our spare time. We literally met in July, started a band in October, and got married in January. It can be hard to balance a relationship and music, but it challenges us to communicate effectively while playing music and beyond." Since then, the two have been making indie-rock music as a two-piece and playing for cool causes like Planned Parenthood and Girls Rock Denver.

Alaina Moore (left) and Patrick Riley (center) have a nearly unbelievable love story. Samantha Alviani

4. Tennis

I can’t muster up a vision more outrageously romantic than that of musicians Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley sailing around the Florida Keys, impeccably dressed, writing the dream-pop songs that would become the pair's first album, Cape Dory. But that's how it happened, and listeners can experience pangs of envy of the couple's songwriting craft and the romantic escape that fostered it.

Marina Grbac (center) and James Han (right) have maintained growing success as a band and as a couple. Glen Ross

5. Land Lines

Lead singer Martina Grbac and electronic piano/organ player James Han of Land Lines carry their chemistry from the stage to their personal lives. The two share a growing music career, including a recent national tour and an NPR Tiny Desk Concert performance, and they also share an admirable personal relationship.

