Nine Musicians Who Support Donald Trump

EXPAND Not everyone loathes the Donald. Brandon Marshall

In the past year, musicians have told Donald Trump not to use their songs. It's a pretty standard request during presidential elections, and for more than just copyright reasons: Musicians don't want to be associated with a candidate who doesn't embody their values.

But there are a few artists who have come out in support of the reality television boss turned president-elect. They represent a wide-range of music (not just mainstream country) and have come out in support of the Donald online and in interviews.

Miles Chrisinger

1. Gene Simmons of KISS

The frontman and bassist of rock group KISS told Rolling Stone magazine that Donald Trump is "good for the political system." In the interview, Simmons, who was a contestant on the first season of the Celebrity Apprentice, also supported Trump's proposition to build a wall along the U.S./Mexico border. "The Pope has said the wall is unkind, but it's interesting that at the Vatican there's a wall. They don't want people on the outside coming into the Vatican."

Apparently no one told Simmons that there is an enormous gap in the wall in front of Saint Peter's Basilica, allowing visitors to enter the Holy City. In fact, the first image that appears when you google "The Vatican" shows this gap.

CNN

2. Ted Nugent

Surprise, surprise. Rock guitarist and staunch supporter of the Second Amendment Ted Nugent is a Trump supporter. Nugent, who was also a fan of George W. Bush, speaks highly of Trump. In "Give Trump the Medal of Freedom," an editorial he wrote for WorldNetDaily, Nugent defended Trump and applauded him for "speaking his mind in such a bold, honest, and straightforward manner."

Let's calm it down there, Ted. If you were in charge, Kanye West would be an ideal candidate for the Medal of Freedom. And while we're at it, let's maybe shy away from writing songs that talk about putting women in strangleholds.

3. Kanye West

Speaking of Kanye, the rapper (who had a breakdown at a concert and has since been hospitalized) went on a tirade on stage after the election, saying he supported Trump's "method of communication."

K.A. Callison

4. Kid Rock

Rapper, rocker and country musician Kid Rock approves of the Donald. Kid Rock eloquently said, "Let the motherfucking business guy run it like a fucking business. And his campaign has been entertaining as shit," in a Rolling Stone interview.

Reminder: Trump filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four times.

Keep reading for more musicians who support Donald Trump.

5. Wayne Newton

While the Las Vegas entertainer and singer wasn't breeding Arabian horses, he took time to appear on Fox and Friends and announce his support for Trump, saying, "I love Donald, and he would make a great president."

Newton's decision is not very far-fetched, because the two have a fair amount in common: Both have a head of dyed and plugged hair, both have been prosecuted by the IRS, and both have filed for bankruptcy.

Tiger Beat

6. Aaron Carter

The once sweet little Aaron Carter has grown up to become a Donald Trump supporter. The former teen heartthrob said he likes Trump because he admires someone "who likes to defy the odds." In his People interview, Carter made the bold claim, "I'm too intelligent for you guys...I have a lot more information than I've given out."

This, coming from a guy who was pulled over for speeding with nearly two ounces of marijuana in his car in Texas.

7. Loretta Lynn

In an interview, Lynn simply said, "Trump has sold me, what more can I say? I just think he's going to be the one to turn this country around."

It's pretty strange that she voted for Trump when she owns a house in Mexico. Then again, maybe she's going to pull the pin on the metaphorical grenade and escape across the border.

Meranda Carter

8. Azealia Banks

The rapper and singer from New York has tweeted her support of Donald Trump more than once. She tweeted in May: "I REALLY want Donald Trump to win the election." She also spoke about her disdain for Hillary Clinton. "Hillary has been GROOMED for the presidency. She's another one of the establishment's robots here to carry out an agenda."

Azealia Banks has been known to sling around homophobic language, instigate physical altercations and take to social media to spew ugly discourse, as when she tweeted about "them bitches...trying to get some" in response to the Bill Cosby sexual-assault allegations.

Young Dro

9. Young Dro

Atlanta ringtone rapper Young Dro was caught on video proclaiming his support for Donald Trump. "I’m into politics. I feel good about politics and the way it’s going down. I hope Donald Trump do win.” Young Dro puts his foot in his mouth later in the video, saying he supports "ending racism."