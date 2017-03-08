Once Upon a Time, the Toad Tavern Was Called the Horny Toad
Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz.
Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz.Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.
Related Location
5302 S. Federal Circle
Littleton, CO 80123
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Kris Lager Band
TicketsThu., Mar. 9, 7:00pm
-
Easton Corbin
TicketsFri., Mar. 10, 8:00pm
-
Infinite Conscious
TicketsFri., Mar. 10, 8:00pm
-
Ann Wilson
TicketsWed., Mar. 15, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!