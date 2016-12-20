menu

Denver Rapper Trev Rich Releases His New Album With Cash Money Records


One Band Leads to Another: Colorado Women in Music

Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 5:03 a.m.
By Lara Ruggles
Natalie Tate performs at Sofar Sounds.
Natalie Tate performs at Sofar Sounds.
Nikki Rae Photography
Last month we embarked on a Colorado music scavenger hunt. We asked the members of one of our favorite bands what we should be listening to. After we spoke to the musician they recommended, we asked that person the same question. Following the trail, we discovered several great artists. Now we’re at it again – only this time, we’re shining the spotlight onto a few of the brilliant women in Colorado’s music scene.

Here's what we discovered on our scavenger hunt.

Natalie Tate

We began with Natalie Tate, this year’s winner of the Westword Music Awards in the Singer-Songwriter category. For the first time in years, Tate is working on a new album. She performs slow-burning, introspective, danceable songs awash in rich Wurlitzer tones and delicate vocals. Her songs are pure poetry, featuring awe-inspiring lines like this one from “True North”: “All my lines end in a circle/Open arms/Only want to be in them/Only want everything."

Catch Natalie Tate in concert Friday, January 6, at Syntax Physic Opera, 554 South Broadway.

Listen: 

Desirae GarciaEXPAND
Desirae Garcia
Holly Garlow

Desirae Garcia

So who does Tate think we should be checking out? 

“Listen to (Desirae Garcia's) solo EP 'Ill Fitting' on the turntable or in headphones on repeat. It has a dark, lo-fi, somewhere-over-the-rainbow moodiness reminiscent of Angel Olsen, with a voice so refined that it sounds like it's not trying at all. Her songs speak to a deep lonesomeness but remain unburdened by it. When performing solo, with in/PLANES, or the Haunted Windchimes, she appears to be dreaming with her eyes open, completely in the moment and a billion light-years away.”


Listen:

Catch Desirae Garcia Friday, January 6, at Cervantes', 2637 Welton Street, playing with her band, the Haunted Windchimes,

Julie Davis of Bluebook.
Julie Davis of Bluebook.
Gary Isaacs

Bluebook

“I choose Julie Davis From Bluebook,” says Garcia. “Julie is as strong and beautiful off stage as she is on it. Her music is moody and mesmerizing, and I think everyone should be listening to it, especially in the winter.”

Hear Bluebook in concert Friday, January 27, at the hi-dive, 7 South Broadway, with Gun Street Ghost and Poet’s Row.

Listen:


Land Lines

“Although there are so many incredible female musicians in our community, it's hard to pick just one. I recommend Land Lines, led by the inimitable Martina [Grbac],” says Davis. “I am always so drawn to Martina's smoldering vocals and thoughtful lyrics. Her engaging stage presence and syncopated cello playing are the perfect accompaniment for that enviable voice. And she has great taste in choosing bandmates. James Han's keyboard parts and Ross Harada's drumming showcase Martina as a front-woman and contribute to Land Lines' simmering arrangements.”


Listen:

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Syntax Physic Opera
More Info
More Info

554 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80209

720-456-7041

www.physicopera.com

miles
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
More Info
More Info

2637 Welton St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-297-1772

www.cervantesmasterpiece.com

miles
hi-dive
More Info
More Info

7 S. Broadway
Denver, CO 80209

303-733-0230

www.hi-dive.com

