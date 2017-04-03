Open Music Session: El Javi Channels Queen at Open Media Foundation

El Javi Courtesy of artist

On Friday, April 7, the Open Media Foundation hosts its next monthly free Open Music Session event, which will spotlight Amy Goodman, host and executive producer of Democracy Now!, on tour with the paperback edition of her book Democracy Now!: Covering the Movements Changing America. Goodman will present a keynote speech at 7:30 p.m. at Su Teatro, 721 Santa Fe Drive, which will be followed by an after-party at Denver Open Media. Music will come from 2MX2 and Lolita, and there will be a performance by comedian Cody Spyker.

The March Open Music Session welcomed El Javi, a Denver-based Mexican acoustic flamenco guitarist who uses his gypsy lifestyle to shape his music alongside percussionist Jordi Marin, as showcased by this year's EP A Gypsy Journey: Pt.1 Trip.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" is, of course, an instrumental flamenco take on the Queen classic, starting with the low-key intro, going through the operatic bit and ending with the rocking out. El Javi covers it all, his way.

Listen to more of El Javi's music library, and download and remix with the stems of his Open Music Session songs below.

"Trip" is elegant and gentle, an intricate piece of instrumental guitar work that is both emotive and technically dazzling. As a result, it's also representative of El Javi in general.

