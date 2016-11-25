Open Music Session: Hang Rounders Brings the Honky Tonk

Hang Rounders (from left): Matthew Lilley, Curtis Wallach, Daniel Feely, Johno Roberts, Tyler Breuer. Andy Thomas

On Friday, December 2, 2016, the Open Media Foundation hosts its next monthly free Open Music Session event, which will feature musical guests High Fiction and Rob Drabkin, as well as a set by comedian David Rodriguez.

Last month, the November 2016 Open Music Session welcomed Hang Rounders, a Denver band that insists it's both country and Western, and is undeniably American roots music at its finest. There is some bluegrass and folk amid the heart-wrenching ballads and barnstorming dance anthems, but there's a dash of reggae, too.

The songs are also often lyrically focused on the band's home town, as "Drug Money" illustrates in addressing rapid development in Denver. Johno Roberts has a rough, slightly punk, honky-tonk vocal style that brings the music to life beautifully.

Listen to more of Hang Rounders' music library, and download and remix with the stems of the band's Open Music Session songs below.

"Wyoming" is a road song that every American country band worth its salt needs in its set list. "Keep on rollin' along," Roberts sings, his glorious twang in free-flow. Meanwhile, the musicians around him — Curtis Wallach, Matthew Lilley, Dan Feeley and Ty Breuer — provide the outlaw canvas and some slide frills.

About Open Music Sessions: Every month, Westword joins Open Media Foundation and Greater Than Collective to bring you Open Music Sessions, a video series aimed at introducing people to bands and providing context for their music. Every First Friday, we bring a band to the Open Media Foundation studio at Seventh and Kalamath and record a live performance. In addition to broadcasting the show live on the Denver Open Media TV stations (Comcast channels 56, 57 and 219), we edit the clips for certain songs, which you can find at westword.com. You'll also find additional information about the band and the recordings of individual instruments on select songs, which you are welcome to download in order to create remixes or simply to learn more about the way the music is constructed.

