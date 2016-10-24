Open Music Session: Jux County Sing About Cruising Down Colfax

Jux County Chele Gutek

On Friday, November 4, the Open Media Foundation hosts its next monthly free Open Music Session event, which will feature musical guests the Hang Rounders and comedian Timmi Lasley.

Last month, the October 2016 Open Music Session welcomed Jux County, a band recently profiled in Westword and self-described as "punktry." Singer and guitarist Andy Monley and bassist Chris Pearson previously played in underrated local dream-pop band The Czars, though Jux County actually released its first album in 2001, taking a break when The Czars looked like it might break big. Now, the focus is back on Jux County, as the new material proves.

"Huh Luh Luv," from the new Coral album, perfectly showcases that very understated, somehow delicate honky-tonk rock, minus the yee-haw nonsense.

Listen to more of Jux County's music library, and download and remix with the stems of the band's Open Music Session songs below.

Another new song, "Moving Around," is about "when you get your driver's license and you start cruising around the streets, Colfax being one of them," Monley said on the night, and the song certainly sounds semi-autobiographical as Monley sings of "the sound of drunks hitting the ground" at 2 a.m.

About Open Music Sessions: Every month, Westword joins Open Media Foundation and Greater Than Collective to bring you Open Music Sessions, a video series aimed at introducing people to bands and providing context for their music. Every First Friday, we bring a band to the Open Media Foundation studio at Seventh and Kalamath and record a live performance. In addition to broadcasting the show live on the Denver Open Media TV stations (Comcast channels 56, 57 and 219), we edit the clips for certain songs, which you can find at westword.com. You'll also find additional information about the band and the recordings of individual instruments on select songs, which you are welcome to download in order to create remixes or simply to learn more about the way the music is constructed.

