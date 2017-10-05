Los Mocochetes Bring the Revolution to First Friday at OMF

Open Media Foundation hosts its next monthly free Open Music Session event on Friday, October 6, which will showcase Eldren, the award-winning psychedelic space-pop band. That act has shared a stage with the Cold War Kids, Imagine Dragons and Cursive, among many others.

The September Open Music Session welcomed Los Mocochetes, a Chicano funk band that says its members "use their music to inspire and encourage positive social change, and they have a ton of fun along the way! Music is medicine, laughter is medicine, community is medicine. Come and get your love." The song "El Mocochete," in which Spanish and English combine with a mashup of world music styles, highlights what the group is about: