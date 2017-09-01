Open Music Session: The Budrows Brought Blues to OMF

Open Media Foundation hosts its next monthly free Open Music Session event tonight, Friday, September 1. The event will be showcasing the rabble-rousing Latin blues-rock ensemble Los Mocochetes. It's also community radio station KGNU's anniversary party and comics will be on site to celebrate.
The August Open Music Session welcomed the Budrows, a band that describes itself as, "100 percent foot-stomping, cigar-box rock and roll." That combination of high-energy rock and the laid-back swagger and front-porch cool of traditional roots music was on display with the song "Chains," though there's no small amount of angst in there too.
There's a real charm to Jason Farthing's "homemade instruments" approach, in the Budrows, as he pulls beautiful sounds out of a cigar-box guitar, suitcase kickdrum and foot tambourine. That adds a layer of authenticity to the honky-tonk noise, while Macarena Rivera's throaty vocals and washboard clatter bring it all together. That's the case with "Livin Sin."
Listen to more of The Budrow's music library, and download and remix of the band's Open Music Session songs below.
About Open Music Sessions: Every month, Westword joins Open Media Foundation and Greater Than Collective to bring you Open Music Sessions, a video series aimed at introducing people to bands and providing context for their music. Every First Friday, we bring a band to the Open Media Foundation studio at Seventh and Kalamath and record a performance. In addition to broadcasting the show live on the Denver Open Media TV stations (Comcast channels 56, 57 and 219), we edit the clips for certain songs. You'll also find additional information about the band and the recordings of individual instruments on select songs, which you are welcome to download in order to create remixes or simply to learn more about the way the music is constructed.
