Open Music Session: The Budrows Brought Blues to OMF

Open Media Foundation hosts its next monthly free Open Music Session event tonight, Friday, September 1. The event will be showcasing the rabble-rousing Latin blues-rock ensemble Los Mocochetes. It's also community radio station KGNU's anniversary party and comics will be on site to celebrate.

The August Open Music Session welcomed the Budrows, a band that describes itself as, "100 percent foot-stomping, cigar-box rock and roll." That combination of high-energy rock and the laid-back swagger and front-porch cool of traditional roots music was on display with the song "Chains," though there's no small amount of angst in there too.