Open Music Session: Awaken Your Spirituality With Transition Theater

EXPAND Transition Theater Courtesy of artist

On Friday, July 7, the Open Media Foundation hosts its next monthly free Open Music Session event, which will spotlight music from Joseph Lamar and comedy from Caitie Hannan and Joshua Skillman. In addition, AARP Colorado will be chatting onstage with host Brandon Stiller about the great work that organization does for older Coloradans.

The June Open Music Session welcomed Transition Theater, a group of artists that, in their own words, create "beautiful avant-garde and contemporary performances based on the theme of spiritual awakening. Merging ambient live music with film and interpretive dance, the Transition experience is original, uplifting and on the wave of a new conscious movement in the arts. "

"Dance of Brahma," shown below, does exactly that — a song that appears to blend Indian music (Brahma is a Hindu God) with a modern alt-rock edge.

Listen to more of Transition Theater's music library, and download and remix the project's Open Music Session songs below.

"Inconceivable" has much more of a traditional Southern-ballad, rock-and-roll feel, but it's no less captivating. The male/female vocal harmonies are almost hypnotic as the band soothes the listener through the tunes.

About Open Music Sessions: Every month, Westword joins Open Media Foundation and Greater Than Collective to bring you Open Music Sessions, a video series aimed at introducing people to bands and providing context for their music. Every First Friday, we bring a band to the Open Media Foundation studio at 7th and Kalamath and record a performance. In addition to broadcasting the show live on the Denver Open Media TV stations (Comcast channels 56, 57 and 219), we edit the clips for certain songs. You'll also find additional information about the band and the recordings of individual instruments on select songs, which you are welcome to download in order to create remixes or simply to learn more about the way the music is constructed.

