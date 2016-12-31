menu

Our Most Popular Music Stories of 2016: Juggalos, Nathaniel Rateliff

The Best Denver Clubs to Open or Shut Down in 2016


Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
Miles Chrisinger
From the stories of incoming Juggalos and LoDo bros to Nathaniel Rateliff and our own nostalgic contributor and apparent ’90s teen raver Bree Davies, the most intriguing music news of 2016 was often booze-soaked and stank of night sweats. Sometimes we spotlighted shows to come; other times we unearthed pettiness, opportunism and, in at least one case, aimless psychopathic misanthropy targeting another one of our contributors. Yes, 2016 was one of those years we are all lucky to have survived. Here's to the new year and a new roller coaster to ride.

Keep reading for ten of our most popular music stories of 2016.

Britney Spears on Instagram

1. Break the (Denver) Internet: Nathaniel Rateliff Responds to Britney Spears "S.O.B" Video

The Juggalos are coming...
The Juggalos are coming...
Nate Igor Smith

2. Gathering of the Juggalos Is Coming to Colorado

Pabst on Facebook

3. Pabst Announces New Music Festival in Denver for May 2016

Nathaniel Rateliff's breakout hit has a heavy backstory.
Nathaniel Rateliff's breakout hit has a heavy backstory.
Anthony Camera

4. Nathaniel Rateliff on the Sobering Story Behind "S.O.B."

Youtube

5. Why Was Glenn Frey Always Wearing CU T-Shirts?

Westword

6. Is This The Most Hated Band in Colorado?

Courtesy of Bree Davies

7. Denver Had a Thriving Rave Culture in the '90s, and It Was All Its Own

The Overland — where musicians and venue owners go to get away from music.
The Overland — where musicians and venue owners go to get away from music.
Andy Thomas

8. Hi-Dive Owners and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Open New Bar

Westword

9. How Lower Downtown Denver Went From LoDo to BroDo

Frank Turner. Additional photos and videos below.
Frank Turner. Additional photos and videos below.
Photo by JJ Medina

10. Frank Turner on Love, Loss and Topics He Wouldn't Touch With a F*cking Barge Pole

