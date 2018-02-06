Mile High Birds, Watch Out! Ozzy Osbourne's Last Tour Is Denver-Bound

Heavy-metal icon, dove- and bat-head biter, and former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has announced his final tour: No More Tours 2 is a reference to the last time he billed a tour as his last, his 1992 No More Tours trek.
He will be joining Zakk Wylde, Blasko, Tommy Clufetos and Adam Wakeman for one last two-year jaunt around the world, celebrating fifty years of rocking out.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
“I’ve been blessed with an amazing life,” Osbourne says in a statement. “I’m looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.”
The show will hit Denver's Pepsi Center at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.
Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Saturday, February 17, at 10 a.m. at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation or 303-893-8497.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!