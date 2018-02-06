Mile High Birds, Watch Out! Ozzy Osbourne's Last Tour Is Denver-Bound

Heavy-metal icon, dove- and bat-head biter, and former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has announced his final tour: No More Tours 2 is a reference to the last time he billed a tour as his last, his 1992 No More Tours trek.

He will be joining Zakk Wylde, Blasko, Tommy Clufetos and Adam Wakeman for one last two-year jaunt around the world, celebrating fifty years of rocking out.