Mile High Birds, Watch Out! Ozzy Osbourne's Last Tour Is Denver-Bound
Aaron Thackeray

Kyle Harris, Westword Staff | February 6, 2018 | 3:55pm
AA

Heavy-metal icon, dove- and bat-head biter, and former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has announced his final tour: No More Tours 2 is a reference to the last time he billed a tour as his last, his 1992 No More Tours trek.

He will be joining Zakk Wylde, Blasko, Tommy Clufetos and Adam Wakeman for one last two-year jaunt around the world, celebrating fifty years of rocking out.

“I’ve been blessed with an amazing life,” Osbourne says in a statement. “I’m looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.”

The show will hit Denver's Pepsi Center at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Saturday, February 17, at 10 a.m. at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation or 303-893-8497.

