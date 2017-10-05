 


P!nk
P!nk
Brandon Marshall

Pink Brings Beautiful Trauma Tour to Denver

Westword Staff | October 5, 2017 | 7:26am
P!nk has just announced the dates for her Beautiful Trauma Tour, which will include a Colorado stop. To celebrate the announcement, the pop star has also released a new track, "Whatever You Want."

The concerts begin on March 1 in Phoenix and end on June 2 in Los Angeles. P!nk will play the Pepsi Center in Denver on May 8, 2018.

Tickets for the Denver concert, which range in price from $47.45 to $207.45, go on sale Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Altitude Tickets or Live Nation, or by phone at 303-893-8497.

