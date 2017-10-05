Pink Brings Beautiful Trauma Tour to Denver

If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
P!nk has just announced the dates for her Beautiful Trauma Tour, which will include a Colorado stop. To celebrate the announcement, the pop star has also released a new track, "Whatever You Want."
The concerts begin on March 1 in Phoenix and end on June 2 in Los Angeles. P!nk will play the Pepsi Center in Denver on May 8, 2018.
Tickets for the Denver concert, which range in price from $47.45 to $207.45, go on sale Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Altitude Tickets or Live Nation, or by phone at 303-893-8497.
