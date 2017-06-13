menu

Ten Things to Pack for an Outdoor Music Festival

Big Head Todd and the Monsters Watched Colorado Music Blossom


Ten Things to Pack for an Outdoor Music Festival

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Sage Marshall
Hideaway Park in Winter Park.
Hideaway Park in Winter Park.
Photo courtesy Winter Park
With Denver heating up, it's time to start planning your escape from the city. And there's no better place to go than one of Colorado's outdoor music festivals, from the Ride Festival in Telluride to the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival in Lyons. But before you hit the road, make sure you're prepared. Weather can be unpredictable, and the logistics for gathering a bunch of festivarians at an outdoor location can be a nightmare (think Woodstock or, more recently, the Fyre Festival). As you're putting together your packing list, make sure the following things are on it.

Check out those matching pink fanny packs.
Marta Xochilt Perez
Check out those matching pink fanny packs.
Marta Xochilt Perez

Accessories
The small things count. Bring a portable charger, bug spray, a fanny pack (they’re back in style), ear plugs, a medical ID bracelet and your meds (especially allergy meds).

A festivarian enjoys her beer.
A festivarian enjoys her beer.
Brandon Marshall.

Drinks
If you’re camping, load up your cooler, but don't bring anything in glass containers, because they're rarely permitted. Want beer? Bring canned brews. You won’t be allowed to take drinks inside the festival grounds, so carry an empty, reusable water bottle to fill up once you're there. Don’t worry, the vendors will gladly sell you more beer. Also, bring Gatorade for the mornings, because you're sure to need the electrolytes!

A festival-goer munches on grilled corn.
Larry Laszlo
A festival-goer munches on grilled corn.
Larry Laszlo

Food
It will cost you a pretty penny to buy your food from festival vendors. A better option: Bring snacks. You’ll be surprised how hungry good music and sunshine make you.

This guy flaunts his flash tattoos at Coachella.
Shane Lopes
This guy flaunts his flash tattoos at Coachella.
Shane Lopes

Fun extras
Never skimp on the party favors. Must haves include glow sticks, flash tattoos and neon headbands. No, you can’t bring fireworks.

Spinster Sisters' All-Natural Soap.
Spinster Sisters' All-Natural Soap.
Kelly Perkins, Spinster Sisters

Hygiene Products
Don’t come back smelling like a wet dog. Bring deodorant, toothpaste, toiletries and shower supplies. Pro tip: Bring dry shampoo and facial wipes to avoid paying for overpriced showers.

Read on for more must-have items at a summer music festival.


