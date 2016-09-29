Panic! at the Disco and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Panic! At The Disco Miles Chrisinger

Panic! at the Disco brings its Death of a Bachelor arena tour to the Pepsi Center on Friday, March 17, with openers Misterwives and Saint Motel. Tickets ($29.50-$59.50) go on sale on Friday, September 30, at 10 a.m.

The Experience Hendrix Tour returns to the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, March 7, and features Band of Gypsys bassist Billy Cox, former Stevie Ray Vaughan drummer Chris Layton and a slew of guitarists like Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jonny Lang, Mato Nanji and more. Tickets ($53-$103) go on sale Friday, September 30, at 10 a.m.

German house duo Booka Shade headlines the Gothic Theatre on Sunday, November 27; tickets ($25) go on sale Friday, September 30, at 11 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



THE BLACK SHEEP

The Bunny the Bear: Wed., Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m., $10-$12.

Snow tha Product: Fri., Nov. 25, 7 p.m., $20-$25.

Switchfoot: KRXP Xmas Bash with The Moth and The Flame, The Rebel Light, Hydrogen Skyline, Sat., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., $10.39-$22



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Daya: Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $20/$25.

Loci Records Label Showcase: Emancipator with Tor, Edamame, Lapa, Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $25

Lucid Vision: With Homemade Spaceship, Nobide, TwoScoops, Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $13.



BOULDER THEATER

The Second City's We're All In This Room Together: Wed., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$35.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

RDGLDGRN & The ReMINDers: Wed., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $13/$15.

Snow tha Product: Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $20/$25.



FOX THEATRE



Reed Mathis and Electric Beethoven: Tue., Nov. 15, 9 p.m., $15/$20.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Booka Shade: With Doorly, Sun., Nov. 27, 9 p.m., $25.

Cody Jinks: Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m.

GRiZ (DJ Set): Sat., Oct. 1, 11 p.m., $20.

Louis the Child: With Bearson, Elohim, Fri., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $18/$25.

Top Flite Empire: With Diamond, DAS, BYZ, Ryan Borunda, Fri., Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., $12/$15.

Who's Bad (Michael Jackson tribute): Sat., Jan. 21, 9 p.m.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Creature Canopy (EP release): With Optycnerd, Compass & Cavern, Medic, Fri., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $10/$12

El Ten Eleven: Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $18-$30

July Talk: With the Moth & the Flame and Zipper Club, Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $12/$14.

Nataly Dawn & Lauren O'Connell: Wed., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

Nobunny: Wed., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $11.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

The Dead Ships: Sun., Nov. 20, 9 p.m., $12.

Muuy Biien: Thu., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $10.

Nik Turner: Thu., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $15



MARQUIS THEATER

Electric: With Horisont, Mon., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

Katastro: With Mouse Powell, Thu., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $12.

Live or Regret: Thu., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $10-$12

The Real Giving Toy Drive: With Clusterfux, Of Feather and Bone, Line Brawl, Strafgod (last show), Fri., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $5-$10.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Pullman Standard: Thu., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $10.

Rocktober Fest: With Over The Castle, Dorsia, The Pharos, Revyvl, Prism Palace, Compliments the One, Quentin, SiR, Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene, Sun., Oct. 9, 5 p.m., $10-$12.

Rogue Valley: With Birch Street, Wed., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $10.

SayWeCanFly/Johnnie Guilbert: With Social Repose, Rivers Monroe, Chase Huglin, Tue., Nov. 15, 6 p.m., $15-$20.



OGDEN THEATRE

Young Thug: With 21 Savage, Sun., Dec. 11, 9 p.m., $30-$50.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Experience Hendrix Tour: Featuring Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jonny Lang, Chris Layton, Mato Nanji, Noah Hunt, The Slide Brothers, Ana Popovic, Henri Brown, Tue., March 7, 7:30 p.m., $53-$103.



PEPSI CENTER

Panic! at the Disco: With Misterwives and Saint Motel, Fri., March 17, 7 p.m., $29.50-$59.50



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Mindless Behavior: With 4EY The Future, Joe Moses, Anthony Lewis, KR, ZMNY, Tue., Nov. 29, 7 p.m., $20-$35.

Switchfoot: With the Rebel Light, Fri., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $20-$22.

