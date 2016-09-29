Panic! at the Disco and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
|
Panic! At The Disco
Miles Chrisinger
Panic! at the Disco brings its Death of a Bachelor arena tour to the Pepsi Center on Friday, March 17, with openers Misterwives and Saint Motel. Tickets ($29.50-$59.50) go on sale on Friday, September 30, at 10 a.m.
The Experience Hendrix Tour returns to the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, March 7, and features Band of Gypsys bassist Billy Cox, former Stevie Ray Vaughan drummer Chris Layton and a slew of guitarists like Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jonny Lang, Mato Nanji and more. Tickets ($53-$103) go on sale Friday, September 30, at 10 a.m.
German house duo Booka Shade headlines the Gothic Theatre on Sunday, November 27; tickets ($25) go on sale Friday, September 30, at 11 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
The Bunny the Bear: Wed., Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Snow tha Product: Fri., Nov. 25, 7 p.m., $20-$25.
Switchfoot: KRXP Xmas Bash with The Moth and The Flame, The Rebel Light, Hydrogen Skyline, Sat., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., $10.39-$22
Daya: Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $20/$25.
Loci Records Label Showcase: Emancipator with Tor, Edamame, Lapa, Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., $25
Lucid Vision: With Homemade Spaceship, Nobide, TwoScoops, Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $13.
The Second City's We're All In This Room Together: Wed., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $20-$35.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
RDGLDGRN & The ReMINDers: Wed., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $13/$15.
Snow tha Product: Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
Reed Mathis and Electric Beethoven: Tue., Nov. 15, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
Booka Shade: With Doorly, Sun., Nov. 27, 9 p.m., $25.
Cody Jinks: Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m.
GRiZ (DJ Set): Sat., Oct. 1, 11 p.m., $20.
Louis the Child: With Bearson, Elohim, Fri., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $18/$25.
Top Flite Empire: With Diamond, DAS, BYZ, Ryan Borunda, Fri., Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., $12/$15.
Who's Bad (Michael Jackson tribute): Sat., Jan. 21, 9 p.m.
Creature Canopy (EP release): With Optycnerd, Compass & Cavern, Medic, Fri., Dec. 9, 9 p.m., $10/$12
El Ten Eleven: Fri., Dec. 30, 9 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $18-$30
July Talk: With the Moth & the Flame and Zipper Club, Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $12/$14.
Nataly Dawn & Lauren O'Connell: Wed., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
Nobunny: Wed., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $11.
The Dead Ships: Sun., Nov. 20, 9 p.m., $12.
Muuy Biien: Thu., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $10.
Nik Turner: Thu., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $15
Electric: With Horisont, Mon., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Katastro: With Mouse Powell, Thu., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $12.
Live or Regret: Thu., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $10-$12
The Real Giving Toy Drive: With Clusterfux, Of Feather and Bone, Line Brawl, Strafgod (last show), Fri., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $5-$10.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Pullman Standard: Thu., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $10.
Rocktober Fest: With Over The Castle, Dorsia, The Pharos, Revyvl, Prism Palace, Compliments the One, Quentin, SiR, Kerry Pastine & the Crime Scene, Sun., Oct. 9, 5 p.m., $10-$12.
Rogue Valley: With Birch Street, Wed., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $10.
SayWeCanFly/Johnnie Guilbert: With Social Repose, Rivers Monroe, Chase Huglin, Tue., Nov. 15, 6 p.m., $15-$20.
Young Thug: With 21 Savage, Sun., Dec. 11, 9 p.m., $30-$50.
Experience Hendrix Tour: Featuring Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jonny Lang, Chris Layton, Mato Nanji, Noah Hunt, The Slide Brothers, Ana Popovic, Henri Brown, Tue., March 7, 7:30 p.m., $53-$103.
Panic! at the Disco: With Misterwives and Saint Motel, Fri., March 17, 7 p.m., $29.50-$59.50
Mindless Behavior: With 4EY The Future, Joe Moses, Anthony Lewis, KR, ZMNY, Tue., Nov. 29, 7 p.m., $20-$35.
Switchfoot: With the Rebel Light, Fri., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
