Say Amen: Panic! at the Disco Announces Denver Concert

Panic! at the Disco is dropping its sixth studio album on June 22, 2018, and to celebrate the release, the band is embarking on a 28-city U.S. arena tour.
The act hits Denver's Pepsi Center on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
Tickets go on sale at noon, on Friday, March 30, (prices TBA).
For more information, go to Panic! at the Disco's website.
