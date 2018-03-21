 


Panic! at the Disco will perform at the Pepsi Center this summer.EXPAND
Jimmy Fontaine

Say Amen: Panic! at the Disco Announces Denver Concert

Westword Staff | March 21, 2018 | 1:04pm
AA

Panic! at the Disco is dropping its sixth studio album on June 22, 2018, and to celebrate the release, the band is embarking on a 28-city U.S. arena tour.

The act hits Denver's Pepsi Center on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Tickets go on sale at noon, on Friday, March 30, (prices TBA).

For more information, go to Panic! at the Disco's website.

