Paramore, Mary J. Blige and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
|
Paramore comes to the Bellco Theatre in September.
Aaron Thackeray
Paramore, which released its new album After Laughter last week, brings its Tour Two to Bellco Theatre on Thursday, September 21, with Best Coast opening. Tickets ($38.50-$59.50) go on sale on Wednesday, May 24, at 10 a.m.
Mary J. Blige's Strength of a Woman North American tour stops at Bellco Theatre on Wednesday, September 6. Lalah Hathaway will open. Tickets ($49-$150) go on sale on Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m.
HARD Red Rocks returns to the venue on Friday, July 28, with Dillon Francis, DJ Mustard, Destructo, AC Slater, Wax Motif and Kittens. Tickets ($49.75-$99.75) go on sale on Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Whitey Morgan: Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., $20/VIP $75.
Mary J. Blige: With Lalah Hathaway, Wed., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $49-$150.
Paramore: Thu., Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., $38.50-$59.60.
Black Pussy: With Sierra (CAN), Witches of God, Thu., July 13, 7 p.m., $12.
J Boog: Wed., July 12, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
Warren G.: Wed., June 28, 8 p.m., $20-$24.
Cigarettes After Sex: Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Lola Black: With Tonight We Rise, Phoenyx A.D., Wake the Bat, Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $13.
RAC: Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $22/$25.
Strange Americans: With Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts, Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $15.
Beth Hart: Sat., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $27.50-$45.
Jonny Lang: Sat., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $32.50/$37.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Blind Melon: Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $28/$32.
Zapp: Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $25/$30.
Seu Jorge: The Life Aquatic David Bowie Tribute: Fri., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., $35-$53.
KS 107.5 Summer Jam XX: With Migos, Ludacris, Kid Ink, Post Malone, Kyle, Trev Rich, Amine, Fri., July 28, 6 p.m., $25- $129.50.
Jaden Carlson Band: Fri., July 7, 9 p.m., $10/$12.
The Pamlico Sound and the Jive Tribe: Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $10/$12.
Spectacle: With Kll Smith Nobide, Sat., July 29, 9 p.m., $12/$14.
Dada: Sat., Sept. 2, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
The Minimalists: Fri., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$65.
Sliver (EP Release): With FUBAR, Television Generation, Swamp Rats, Sun., June 4, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Slothrust: Mon., July 31, 9 p.m., $14-$16.
Bad Suns: Sun., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $20.75-$25.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: With Trayce Chapman, Ken and Ryu, Low Hanging Fruit, Wed., June 21, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Dinosaur Jr.: With Easy Action, Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $25.
Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors: Fri., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $20.
GBH: Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Hell's Belles: Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $15-$19.99.
Cory Branan and Jon Snodgrass: Thu., June 22, 9 p.m., $10-$13.
David Dondero: With Really Good Bad Boy, Thu., June 15, 9 p.m., $10.
Thelma and the Sleaze: With Birdcloud, Ex-Girlfriends, Wed., June 14, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15.
In the Valley Below: With Flagship, Mon., July 24, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Pickwick: With Cataldo, Tue., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Tobin Sprout (ex-Guided by Voices): With Elf Power, Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Tokyo Rodeo: Sat., June 10, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Cody Johnson: Sat., Oct. 7, 5:30 p.m., $15-$25.
Bandits (vinyl release): With Urn., Bogusman, the Beeves, Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $8-$12.
Courage My Love: Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble: Sat., Aug. 26, 9 p.m., $12-$14.
Rips: With Howling Hex, Mon., July 10, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
ZURC: With Ohnoo!, Wed., June 21, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Anarbor: Mon., July 17, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
HR People / OptycNerd: With G Kae, Kimi Most, Sat., July 1, 7 p.m., $10.
Hype Night: Feat. J-Krupt, Cascade Delucci, Kid Vegas, Dante ThatGuy, Sat., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Light Up the Sky and Youth in Revolt: With Versa Collide, Thousand Below, Mon., June 19, 6 p.m., $12-$15.
Zac Brown Band After Show: Feat. Blue Water Highway Band, Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., free.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Black Pussy: With Sierra (CAN), Witches of God, Fri., July 14, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
School of Rock All-Stars: Mon., July 31, 6 p.m., $10.
Grizzly Bear: Sun., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $36.50.
The Growlers: With Broncho, Sat., Sept. 2, 9 p.m., $25/$30.
Khalid: Mon., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $25.
Seu Jorge: The Life Aquatic David Bowie Tribute: Sat., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $50.75.
Thundercat: Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
Imagine Dragons: With K. Flay, Sat., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $29.50-$69.50.
Katy Perry: Sun., Nov. 26, 7 p.m., $49.50-$199.50.
HARD Red Rocks: With Dillon Francis, DJ Mustard, Destructo, AC Slater, Wax Motif, Kittens, Fri., July 28, 7 p.m., $49.75-$99.75.
Logic: With Joey Bada$$, Big Lenbo, Mon., Aug. 14, 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.
Pretty Lights: Episode 07 featuring Pretty Lights Live, G Jones, Manic Focus, SoDown and Daily Bread, Fri., Aug. 11, 7 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $54.50-$60.
Eileen Ivers: Thu., July 13, 7:30 p.m., $24-$29.
August Alsina: Tue., Aug. 22, 7 p.m., $20-$195.
Between the Buried and Me: With the Contortionist, Polyphia, Toothgrinder, Tue., Oct. 3, 6 p.m., $25-$30.
Warren G: Tue., June 27, 8 p.m., $25-$28.
Beppe Gambetta: Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $16.
Corky Siegel: Sat., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $27-$29.
Gypsy Swing Revue: Fri., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Pierre Bensusan: Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $21.
Tom Paxton: Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $30-$32.
Väsen: Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $25-$27
