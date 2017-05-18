menu

Paramore, Mary J. Blige and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Paramore, Mary J. Blige and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Paramore comes to the Bellco Theatre in September.
Aaron Thackeray
Paramore, which released its new album After Laughter last week, brings its Tour Two to Bellco Theatre on Thursday, September 21, with Best Coast opening. Tickets ($38.50-$59.50) go on sale on Wednesday, May 24, at 10 a.m.

Mary J. Blige's Strength of a Woman North American tour stops at Bellco Theatre on Wednesday, September 6. Lalah Hathaway will open. Tickets ($49-$150) go on sale on Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m.

HARD Red Rocks returns to the venue on Friday, July 28, with Dillon Francis, DJ Mustard, Destructo, AC Slater, Wax Motif and Kittens. Tickets ($49.75-$99.75) go on sale on Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Whitey Morgan: Sat., June 17, 9 p.m., $20/VIP $75.

BELLCO THEATRE

Mary J. Blige: With Lalah Hathaway, Wed., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $49-$150.
Paramore: Thu., Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., $38.50-$59.60.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Black Pussy: With Sierra (CAN), Witches of God, Thu., July 13, 7 p.m., $12.
J Boog: Wed., July 12, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
Warren G.: Wed., June 28, 8 p.m., $20-$24.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Cigarettes After Sex: Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Lola Black: With Tonight We Rise, Phoenyx A.D., Wake the Bat, Fri., July 14, 8 p.m., $13.
RAC: Sun., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $22/$25.
Strange Americans: With Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts, Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $15.

BOULDER THEATER

Beth Hart: Sat., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $27.50-$45.
Jonny Lang: Sat., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $32.50/$37.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Blind Melon: Fri., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $28/$32.
Zapp: Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $25/$30.

CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM

Seu Jorge: The Life Aquatic David Bowie Tribute: Fri., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., $35-$53.

FIDDLER'S GREEN

KS 107.5 Summer Jam XX: With Migos, Ludacris, Kid Ink, Post Malone, Kyle, Trev Rich, Amine, Fri., July 28, 6 p.m., $25- $129.50.

FOX THEATRE

Jaden Carlson Band: Fri., July 7, 9 p.m., $10/$12.
The Pamlico Sound and the Jive Tribe: Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $10/$12.
Spectacle: With Kll Smith Nobide, Sat., July 29, 9 p.m., $12/$14.

GLOBE HALL

Dada: Sat., Sept. 2, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
The Minimalists: Fri., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$65.
Sliver (EP Release): With FUBAR, Television Generation, Swamp Rats, Sun., June 4, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Slothrust: Mon., July 31, 9 p.m., $14-$16.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Bad Suns: Sun., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $20.75-$25.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: With Trayce Chapman, Ken and Ryu, Low Hanging Fruit, Wed., June 21, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Dinosaur Jr.: With Easy Action, Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $25.
Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors: Fri., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $20.
GBH: Fri., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Hell's Belles: Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $15-$19.99.

HI-DIVE

Cory Branan and Jon Snodgrass: Thu., June 22, 9 p.m., $10-$13.
David Dondero: With Really Good Bad Boy, Thu., June 15, 9 p.m., $10.
Thelma and the Sleaze: With Birdcloud, Ex-Girlfriends, Wed., June 14, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15.

LARIMER LOUNGE

In the Valley Below: With Flagship, Mon., July 24, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Pickwick: With Cataldo, Tue., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Tobin Sprout (ex-Guided by Voices): With Elf Power, Sat., July 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Tokyo Rodeo: Sat., June 10, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

LEVITT PAVILION

Cody Johnson: Sat., Oct. 7, 5:30 p.m., $15-$25.

LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Bandits (vinyl release): With Urn., Bogusman, the Beeves, Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $8-$12.
Courage My Love: Sat., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble: Sat., Aug. 26, 9 p.m., $12-$14.
Rips: With Howling Hex, Mon., July 10, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
ZURC: With Ohnoo!, Wed., June 21, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

MARQUIS THEATER

Anarbor: Mon., July 17, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
HR People / OptycNerd: With G Kae, Kimi Most, Sat., July 1, 7 p.m., $10.
Hype Night: Feat. J-Krupt, Cascade Delucci, Kid Vegas, Dante ThatGuy, Sat., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Light Up the Sky and Youth in Revolt: With Versa Collide, Thousand Below, Mon., June 19, 6 p.m., $12-$15.
Zac Brown Band After Show: Feat. Blue Water Highway Band, Sat., July 29, 8 p.m., free.

MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Black Pussy: With Sierra (CAN), Witches of God, Fri., July 14, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
School of Rock All-Stars: Mon., July 31, 6 p.m., $10.

OGDEN THEATRE

Grizzly Bear: Sun., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $36.50.
The Growlers: With Broncho, Sat., Sept. 2, 9 p.m., $25/$30.
Khalid: Mon., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $25.
Seu Jorge: The Life Aquatic David Bowie Tribute: Sat., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $50.75.
Thundercat: Thu., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

PEPSI CENTER

Imagine Dragons: With K. Flay, Sat., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $29.50-$69.50.
Katy Perry: Sun., Nov. 26, 7 p.m., $49.50-$199.50.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

HARD Red Rocks: With Dillon Francis, DJ Mustard, Destructo, AC Slater, Wax Motif, Kittens, Fri., July 28, 7 p.m., $49.75-$99.75.
Logic: With Joey Bada$$, Big Lenbo, Mon., Aug. 14, 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.
Pretty Lights: Episode 07 featuring Pretty Lights Live, G Jones, Manic Focus, SoDown and Daily Bread, Fri., Aug. 11, 7 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $54.50-$60.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Eileen Ivers: Thu., July 13, 7:30 p.m., $24-$29.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

August Alsina: Tue., Aug. 22, 7 p.m., $20-$195.
Between the Buried and Me: With the Contortionist, Polyphia, Toothgrinder, Tue., Oct. 3, 6 p.m., $25-$30.
Warren G: Tue., June 27, 8 p.m., $25-$28.

SWALLOW HILL

Beppe Gambetta: Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $16.
Corky Siegel: Sat., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $27-$29.
Gypsy Swing Revue: Fri., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $14-$16.
Pierre Bensusan: Sun., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $21.
Tom Paxton: Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $30-$32.
Väsen: Sat., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $25-$27

