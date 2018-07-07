Readers: Jimmy Buffett's Parrotheads Are the Most Caring Fans in the World

When Jimmy Buffett and the Eagles played a show at Coors Field in late June, lines of Buffett's parrotheads stretched outside the building, even as the singer took to the stage. Westword's review of the concert noted the wait, praised the Eagles and found the ocean-happy Buffett fans less than impressive. Readers weighed in on the review.

Masha writes:



Glad that wasn’t a biased article????. I’m not sure why you felt the need to compare the two performances. It’s different music written by men who live totally different lives. Buffett is always great and does what he does. He’s not the Eagles and I’m pretty sure he doesn’t give a shit. Just enjoy the music or stay home.

Ryan adds:



I wasn’t there last night, but I can tell you from experience, Buffett puts on one hell of a show. There’s a reason I have seen Buffett 44 times and the Eagles 0. Come to a real Buffett show, hang out in the parking lots all day with (true Parrot Heads), help one of the local Parrot Head clubs raise money for a charity, get a number stenciled on your arm to show how many times you have seen him, maybe even pick up a guitar and teach yourself about 90 Jimmy Buffett songs. After you have done that, then you can legitimately write a review of Jimmy Buffett and the best and most caring fans in the world, Parrot Heads.

Angel notes:



I go to probably 12-15 concerts a year many of them at larger venues, RR, Fiddlers, Mile High etc and I never anticipated the 45 min line to get in. I personally don't listen to Jimmy Buffett but was disappointed that part of the show was half over before I even got to my seat. I will say I was in a suite and the people watching was fantastic! I remember my parents listening to the Eagles and I always just loved their sound. I usually see bands like Foo Fighters, Chevelle, Perfect Circle so being different but still in comparison I thought the show was amazing! Vince Gill and Deacon were fantastic! Super happy I had the opportunity to see them.



Shannon



Kyle, you clearly aren't a Parrot Head and don't understand the world of Jimmy Buffett. Your article says little about the music and focused on one person in the audience. I was there, arrived early as suggested and enjoyed every second of it. My only complaint was the lack of enthusiasm by the older Eagles fans who sat through Buffett's entire set. They clearly don't know how to have a good time.



Paul says:



It should never take 48 minutes to get through security at a concert of this size. The venue clearly was not prepared for this type of event. And only 4 aisles to the field seats? Good thing there wasn’t a fire or there would have been many casualties. The writer is correct in his observations. Don’t get blinded by your fandom.

In the original review, Kyle Harris wrote:

Eager to see Jimmy Buffett and the Eagles, baby boomers — decked out in leis, khaki shorts and floral-print shirts — schemed to cut each other in hour-long lines outside Coors Field on Thursday, June 28.

A few supersized parrotheads — Buffett acolytes — nudged through the crowd, barreling over easy-going types, collateral damage in the war to be next through the gates. Bulldozers and bulled-overs alike sported aw-shucks, just-a-little-tipsy, ain’t-life-swell grins as they plodded forward in the snail's-pace stampede.

Fans exiting the metal detectors soon realized their balding son of a son of a sailor and his Coral Reefers were already playing. With looks that brought to the surface the anxiety and rage buried beneath all that beach attire — Hold me up one second longer, and I’m gonna blow; I paid for my ticket, by God, and you owe me a trip to "Margaritaville" — parrotheads rushed the ushers with questions.

Read the rest of the story here.