Pathways to Jazz Funds Colorado's Jazz Scene One Album at a Time

Alan Cogen founded Pathways to Jazz in 2014 to support Colorado's jazz community. That first year, he gave grants of up to $5,000 to five local musicians to record albums. Since then, the organization, which will be showcasing its roster of artists on October 7 at the Dairy Arts Center, has gone on to grant another 32 musicians money to make records.

“Alan is a big jazz fan,” says Sarah Goodroad, administrator for Pathways to Jazz. “The idea was really sparked by knowing that there are a lot of quality jazz musicians in Colorado and just really wanting to support the scene and grow the scene here. And it’s not just Boulder or Denver, but really anyone in Colorado. Any Colorado resident can apply. That was his passion, to foster a scene here in Colorado.”