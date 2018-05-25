 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Pathways to Jazz founder Alan Cogen with 2014 grant award recipients.EXPAND
Pathways to Jazz founder Alan Cogen with 2014 grant award recipients.
Courtesy of Pathways to Jazz

Pathways to Jazz Offers Grants to Colorado Jazz Musicians

Westword Staff | May 25, 2018 | 6:30am
AA

Since Alan Cogen founded Pathways to Jazz in 2014, the organization, which supports Colorado's jazz community, has given grants to nearly forty musicians to help with recording costs. Now in its fifth year, Pathways to Jazz is accepting applications for this year’s group. The deadline to apply is Saturday, June 30.

Sarah Goodroad, administrator for Pathways to Jazz, told Westword last year that the idea of the organization was “really sparked by knowing that there are a lot of quality jazz musicians in Colorado and just really wanting to support the scene and grow the scene here. And it’s not just Boulder or Denver, but really anyone in Colorado. Any Colorado resident can apply. That was his passion, to foster a scene here in Colorado.”

Related Stories

Last year, Pathways to Jazz awarded $34,710 to ten musicians, including Jean-Luc Davis, Dave Devine, Tom Gershwin and Brad Goode.

To be eligible for a Pathways to Jazz grant, "an artist must have the capability to produce a studio-quality recording, can evidence a strong artistic track record and would clearly benefit from producing a recording in terms of artistic development and in furthering and preserving jazz music," according to a statement from the group. "Emerging and established artists are eligible, and recorded works can be original or the works of other contemporary composers. The creative control of the recording remains with the artist. Online applications are available now at the Boulder County Arts Alliance web page. A grant coaching session will be offered at 6 p.m. on June 11, in the Boulder Creek Room at the Boulder Public Library."

The organization will produce its second concert showcasing award recipients at Dazzle on Thursday, October 11.  

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >