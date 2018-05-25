Pathways to Jazz Offers Grants to Colorado Jazz Musicians

Since Alan Cogen founded Pathways to Jazz in 2014, the organization, which supports Colorado's jazz community, has given grants to nearly forty musicians to help with recording costs. Now in its fifth year, Pathways to Jazz is accepting applications for this year’s group. The deadline to apply is Saturday, June 30.

Sarah Goodroad, administrator for Pathways to Jazz, told Westword last year that the idea of the organization was “really sparked by knowing that there are a lot of quality jazz musicians in Colorado and just really wanting to support the scene and grow the scene here. And it’s not just Boulder or Denver, but really anyone in Colorado. Any Colorado resident can apply. That was his passion, to foster a scene here in Colorado.”

Last year, Pathways to Jazz awarded $34,710 to ten musicians, including Jean-Luc Davis, Dave Devine, Tom Gershwin and Brad Goode.