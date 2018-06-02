Reader: Old Scolds Nearly Ruined Paul Simon's Retirement Concert

"The Paul Simon farewell concert on May 30, 2018, was one of the hottest Denver tickets in recent memory," wrote Adam Perry, in a review of Simon's May 30 concert at Fiddler's Green.

Readers who were at the concert tend to agree – at least when it comes to Simon and his performance. But when it came to his fans, our readers were less wowed.

In an email dubbed "Goodbye, Paul Simon. Good riddance, Paul Simon fans," Logan writes:



As sharp as Paul Simon is at 76, his crowd, especially the reserved seating crowd, is every bit as dull. Despite explicit encouragement directly from Mr. Simon early in the show to stand and dance, the audience was full of uptight scolds outraged at the prospect of someone dancing to music in their seated sight line. After being made to feel so uncomfortable at my (rather expensive) seat, I ended up hanging on the concourse between the GA and the reserved so I was able to dance. Somehow along the way, the generation of free love, Vietnam protests and social upheaval became a generation of bad wine, Land Rovers, and contempt for dancing to Paul Simon, who can't be moved to even a head bob for "The Obvious Child." It made me sad that I had to move so the people behind me "could see," but it makes me sadder that not even a genius like Paul Simon can make them feel.

Megan adds on Facebook:



If only the older fans would have let loose and had fun.... never seen so much shushing in all my life! But like Paul himself said, "This music was meant to be danced to!" This avid concert goer was not deterred and danced all night!

Gloria, on the other hand, just plain appreciates the review:



It was such a great concert - and this is truly a wonderful review, totally capturing the mood and gems of the night.



Read on for more of our coverage of Simon and how 2018 is shaping up to be a year of retirement tours.

Paul Simon performed at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater on May 30. Brandon Thrift

EXPAND Paul Simon performed at Fiddler's Green Amphitheater on May 30. Brandon Thrift

Ozzy goes hard. Mark Cannon

Read an excerpt of Perry's review below:

The legendary New York singer-songwriter wrote an open letter to fans in February effectively announcing that the Fiddler’s Green date would be part of a tour aimed at “bringing my performing career to a natural end.”

When Tom Petty passed away suddenly last year, one of the remarkable things about the outpouring of love and sadness was how everyone seemed to agree that no matter who you are, where you’re from, there are at least a few Tom Petty radio hits you turn up and rock out to, singing along with every word. When Simon announced this farewell tour, there seemed to be a similar agreement that no matter who you are or where you’re from, there are at least a few Paul Simon songs that make you think, laugh, cry — maybe even feel at peace with life, love and death.

Bringing out a fourteen-piece band steeped in jazz, rock and orchestral music, Simon opened with the sweeping 1967 classic “America,” the five-foot-three Queens native immediately showing unbridled joy and revealing that he can somehow still nail all the sweet, strong vocals of his historically dynamic songs at age 76.

“He looks a lot older than when we saw him last year,” a woman from Brooklyn sitting to my left said. Within moments she was marveling that Simon was also having a lot more fun than the last few times she’d seen him on stage, “talking a lot more between songs” and dancing around in his sleek black jacket with silver highlights. The jacket matched his black-and-silver acoustic guitar.

After nailing 1975's “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," drawing stray dancers in the packed 18,000-capacity amphitheater, Simon promised the audience that he doesn’t “intend to stop writing music,” adding, “If I stop, I don’t know what to do.”

“At the end of it all,” he explained, “if it all ends the way I hope it does, I’d like to say I had a great life and not [just] a great career.”

"At the end of it all," he explained, "if it all ends the way I hope it does, I'd like to say I had a great life and not [just] a great career."