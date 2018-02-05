Homeward Bound: Paul Simon Brings His Farewell Tour to Colorado

Paul Simon is wrapping up his career, and his upcoming tour, dubbed Homeward Bound: The Farewell Tour, will be his last. He will be coming to Colorado in May.

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end," he says in a statement. "Now I know: It feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”