Paul Simon performed a sold-out show at Red Rocks on June 28, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

Homeward Bound: Paul Simon Brings His Farewell Tour to Colorado

Westword Staff | February 5, 2018 | 8:15am
Paul Simon is wrapping up his career, and his upcoming tour, dubbed Homeward Bound: The Farewell Tour, will be his last. He will be coming to Colorado in May.

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end," he says in a statement. "Now I know: It feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

Simon's announcement comes within weeks of Elton John announcing his final tour.

The tour will start on May 16 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Simon will make stops across Canada, the United States and Europe.

He'll play Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard in Greenwood Village, at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30.

Tickets, $37.50 to $182.50, go on sale Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at AXS or 888-929-7849.

