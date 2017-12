Phantogram, G-Eazy and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Phantogram stops at Red Rocks in May with Tycho.

Phantogram and Tycho co-headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, May 21. Tickets ($42-$87) go on sale on Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m.

G-Eazy, who's set to release The Beautiful & Damned this Friday, headlines 1STBANK Center on Tuesday, March 6, in support of the new album. Tickets ($59.50-$64.45) go on sale on Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m.

Blues legend Buddy Guy stops at the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, March 28. Tickets ($39.50-$75) go on sale on Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m.