Phantogram, Miguel and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Phantogram is at the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday. Nicholas Zalud via Houston Press

It's metal Monday tonight with Slayer and Anthrax at the Fillmore Auditorium and Brujeria at the Bluebird Theater. Dave Matthews plays a rally today at National Western with vice president hopeful Tim Kaine while Andrew W.K. brings his The Power of Partying 50 State Speaking Tour to the Gothic Theatre tomorrow and Miguel is at the Boulder Theater. Also this week there's Phantogram, Okkervil River, Jimmy Buffett and Shonen Knife. See our full picks below.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

Dave Matthews

Free, 1:30 p.m. National Western Complex

Slayer

$35-$40, 6:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium

Jackson Browne

$50-$101.50, 7:30 p.m. Pikes Peak Center

Alessia Cara

$44.50-$49.50, 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre

Cold War Kids

$25/$27, 8:30 p.m. Boulder Theater

Brujeria

$20/$25, 7:30 p.m. Bluebird Theater

Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas

$5, 6:30 p.m. Marquis Theater

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

The Devil Wears Prada and Memphis May Fire

$22.50-$25, 7 p.m. Ogden Theatre

The Amity Affliction

$17.50-$20, 6 p.m. Summit Music Hall

Miguel

$39.50, 8 p.m. Boulder Theater

Andrew W.K.

$20-$29.75, 6 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Assemblage 23

$15-$35, 8 p.m. Oriental Theater

Okkervil River

$22-$25, 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater

Brian Culbertson

$45-$55, 7 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12

Phantogram

$27.50/$30, 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium

Festival of Praise

$49-$79, 7:30 p.m. Temple Hoyne Buell Theater

Gallant

$5/$10, 8 p.m. Glenn Miller Ballroom

Joyce Manor

$16-$18, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater

Rumer Willis

$25-$100, 9 p.m. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Nataly Dawn & Lauren O'Connell

$15-$20, 8 p..m. Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band

$54.50-$164.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Getter

$54.50-$164.50, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Policulture and Euforquestra

$12-$14, 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre

Shonen Knife

$13-$15, 9 p.m. Marquis Theater

Chatham County Line

$15-$20, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

Hoots and Hellmouth

$10-$12, 9 p.m. hi-dive

Rod Picott

$12-$15, 8 p.m. Walnut Room

John Raymond & Real Feels

$15, 7 p.m. Dazzle

