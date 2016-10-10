Phantogram, Miguel and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week
|
Phantogram is at the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday.
Nicholas Zalud via Houston Press
It's metal Monday tonight with Slayer and Anthrax at the Fillmore Auditorium and Brujeria at the Bluebird Theater. Dave Matthews plays a rally today at National Western with vice president hopeful Tim Kaine while Andrew W.K. brings his The Power of Partying 50 State Speaking Tour to the Gothic Theatre tomorrow and Miguel is at the Boulder Theater. Also this week there's Phantogram, Okkervil River, Jimmy Buffett and Shonen Knife. See our full picks below.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 10
Dave Matthews
Free, 1:30 p.m. National Western Complex
Slayer
$35-$40, 6:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium
Jackson Browne
$50-$101.50, 7:30 p.m. Pikes Peak Center
Alessia Cara
$44.50-$49.50, 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre
Cold War Kids
$25/$27, 8:30 p.m. Boulder Theater
Brujeria
$20/$25, 7:30 p.m. Bluebird Theater
Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas
$5, 6:30 p.m. Marquis Theater
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11
The Devil Wears Prada and Memphis May Fire
$22.50-$25, 7 p.m. Ogden Theatre
The Amity Affliction
$17.50-$20, 6 p.m. Summit Music Hall
Miguel
$39.50, 8 p.m. Boulder Theater
Andrew W.K.
$20-$29.75, 6 p.m. Gothic Theatre
Assemblage 23
$15-$35, 8 p.m. Oriental Theater
Okkervil River
$22-$25, 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater
Brian Culbertson
$45-$55, 7 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12
Phantogram
$27.50/$30, 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium
Festival of Praise
$49-$79, 7:30 p.m. Temple Hoyne Buell Theater
Gallant
$5/$10, 8 p.m. Glenn Miller Ballroom
Joyce Manor
$16-$18, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater
Rumer Willis
$25-$100, 9 p.m. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Nataly Dawn & Lauren O'Connell
$15-$20, 8 p..m. Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13
Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band
$54.50-$164.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Getter
$54.50-$164.50, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Policulture and Euforquestra
$12-$14, 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre
Shonen Knife
$13-$15, 9 p.m. Marquis Theater
Chatham County Line
$15-$20, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground
Hoots and Hellmouth
$10-$12, 9 p.m. hi-dive
Rod Picott
$12-$15, 8 p.m. Walnut Room
John Raymond & Real Feels
$15, 7 p.m. Dazzle
