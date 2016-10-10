menu

Phantogram, Miguel and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The 10 Coolest Things About Desert Trip, aka "Oldchella"


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Phantogram, Miguel and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Monday, October 10, 2016 at 5:11 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Phantogram is at the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday.
Phantogram is at the Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday.
Nicholas Zalud via Houston Press
A A

It's metal Monday tonight with Slayer and Anthrax at the Fillmore Auditorium and Brujeria at the Bluebird Theater. Dave Matthews plays a rally today at National Western with vice president hopeful Tim Kaine while Andrew W.K. brings his The Power of Partying 50 State Speaking Tour to the Gothic Theatre tomorrow and Miguel is at the Boulder Theater. Also this week there's Phantogram, Okkervil River, Jimmy Buffett and Shonen Knife. See our full picks below.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

Dave Matthews 
Free, 1:30 p.m. National Western Complex

Slayer
$35-$40, 6:30 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium

Jackson Browne
$50-$101.50, 7:30 p.m. Pikes Peak Center

Alessia Cara
$44.50-$49.50, 7:30 p.m. Paramount Theatre

Cold War Kids
$25/$27, 8:30 p.m. Boulder Theater

Brujeria
$20/$25, 7:30 p.m. Bluebird Theater

Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas
$5, 6:30 p.m. Marquis Theater

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

Related Stories

The Devil Wears Prada and Memphis May Fire
$22.50-$25, 7 p.m. Ogden Theatre

The Amity Affliction
$17.50-$20, 6 p.m. Summit Music Hall

Miguel
$39.50, 8 p.m. Boulder Theater

Andrew W.K. 
$20-$29.75, 6 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Assemblage 23
$15-$35, 8 p.m. Oriental Theater

Okkervil River
$22-$25, 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater

Brian Culbertson
$45-$55, 7 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

Upcoming Events

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12

Phantogram
$27.50/$30, 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium

Festival of Praise
$49-$79, 7:30 p.m. Temple Hoyne Buell Theater

Gallant
$5/$10, 8 p.m. Glenn Miller Ballroom

Joyce Manor
$16-$18, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater

Rumer Willis 
$25-$100, 9 p.m. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Nataly Dawn & Lauren O'Connell
$15-$20, 8 p..m. Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band
$54.50-$164.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Getter
$54.50-$164.50, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Policulture and Euforquestra
$12-$14, 8:30 p.m. Fox Theatre

Shonen Knife
$13-$15, 9 p.m. Marquis Theater

Chatham County Line
$15-$20, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

Hoots and Hellmouth
$10-$12, 9 p.m. hi-dive

Rod Picott
$12-$15, 8 p.m. Walnut Room

John Raymond & Real Feels
$15, 7 p.m. Dazzle

Related Events

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Fillmore Auditorium
More Info
More Info

1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218

303-837-0360

www.fillmoreauditorium.org

miles
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
More Info
More Info

18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

miles
Boulder Theater
More Info
More Info

2032 14th St.
Boulder, CO 80302

303-786-7030

www.bouldertheater.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >