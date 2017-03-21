menu

Phish Announces Three Denver Concerts. Phish-Heads, Guess Where?

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 1 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Phish performing onstage, at Dicks Sporting Goods Park, in Commerce City, on September 2, 2016.EXPAND
Phish performing onstage, at Dicks Sporting Goods Park, in Commerce City, on September 2, 2016.
Brandon Marshall
Jam-band fans: Brace yourselves. Phish has announced three Colorado concerts.

The band, which has long been a Colorado favorite, is returning, this time on Labor Day weekend, September 1-3, at 7:30 p.m. at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Ticket sales start Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m and can be purchased online at Altitude Tickets, by phone at 866-461-6556, or in person at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. They'll be available at Pepsi Center box offices starting Monday, April 10, at 10 a.m.

Kyle Harris
Dick's Sporting Goods Park
6000 Victory Way
Commerce City, CO 80022-4203

303-727-3500

www.dickssportinggoodspark.com

