Phish Announces Three Denver Concerts. Phish-Heads, Guess Where?
|
Phish performing onstage, at Dicks Sporting Goods Park, in Commerce City, on September 2, 2016.
Brandon Marshall
Jam-band fans: Brace yourselves. Phish has announced three Colorado concerts.
The band, which has long been a Colorado favorite, is returning, this time on Labor Day weekend, September 1-3, at 7:30 p.m. at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
Ticket sales start Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m and can be purchased online at Altitude Tickets, by phone at 866-461-6556, or in person at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. They'll be available at Pepsi Center box offices starting Monday, April 10, at 10 a.m.
Related Location
6000 Victory Way
Commerce City, CO 80022-4203
www.dickssportinggoodspark.com
