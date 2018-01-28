Reader: How Much Trash Will Phish Heads Leave Behind?

It's not exactly a shocker that Phish is coming back to Colorado for a three-night stand at Dick's Sporting Goods Arena this summer. Nor is it surprising that jam-band fans are elated. And it may be even less surprising that people who hate jam bands got cranky when we announced that Phish would be back in town.

Lambert writes:



Can't wait to see all the trash left behind.

Steven adds:



Oh joy.... more Midwest broke ass people, who somehow can afford tickets and drugs, must be elated....



Ben chimes in:



It would be more of an announcement if they didn't play these dates...

Here's the info from the original concert announcement:

Jam-band fans have a reason to rejoice: The heir apparent of the Grateful Dead, Phish, is swimming back to Colorado for a three-night stand.

The all-ages concerts, which will take place Friday, August 31, to Sunday, September 2, will take place at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

General admission starts at $65; three-day camping passes are available for $105, and RV upgrade passes are $65. All can be purchased through Altitude Tickets or by phone at 866-461-6556.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9.

