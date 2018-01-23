 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Phish performing at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on September 1, 2017.
Phish performing at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on September 1, 2017.
Brandon Marshall

Phish Announces Three Denver Concerts

Westword Staff | January 23, 2018 | 12:24pm
AA

Jam-band fans have a reason to rejoice: The heir apparent of the Grateful Dead, Phish, is swimming back to Colorado for a three-night stand. 

The all-ages concerts, which will take place Friday, August 31, to Sunday, September 2, will take place at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.

Related Stories

General admission starts at $65; three-day camping passes are available for $105, and RV upgrade passes are $65. All can be purchased through Altitude Tickets or by phone at 866-461-6556.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >