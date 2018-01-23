Phish Announces Three Denver Concerts

Jam-band fans have a reason to rejoice: The heir apparent of the Grateful Dead, Phish, is swimming back to Colorado for a three-night stand.
The all-ages concerts, which will take place Friday, August 31, to Sunday, September 2, will take place at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.
General admission starts at $65; three-day camping passes are available for $105, and RV upgrade passes are $65. All can be purchased through Altitude Tickets or by phone at 866-461-6556.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9.
