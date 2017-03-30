Phoenix, GRiZ and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

GRiZ plays two nights at Red Rocks in September. Eric Gruneisen

GRiZ takes over Red Rocks for two nights on Friday, September 1, which will be the debut of the GRiZ live band, and Saturday, September 2. General admission tickets ($49.75) and two-day passes ($99.50) go on sale on Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m.

Phoenix stops at Red Rocks on Wednesday, June 7 as part of its world tour that kicks off in May. Miike Snow and

the Lemon Twigs will open; tickets ($39.95) go on sale on Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m.

Telluride Jazz Festival, which celebrated its fortieth anniversary last year, returns to the Telluride Town Park Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6 with a lineup that includes Mavis Staples, Macy Gray, Bootsy Collins & World-Wide Funk Drive, Lee Fields & the Expressions, Miles Mosley + the West Coast Get Down, the Suffers, fatsO and more. Festival tickets, including $145 early bird three-day passes, are on sale now.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Impxct and Dice Soho: With WillThatRapper and Tommy Swisher, Tue., April 25, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

Rhythms for the Planet: With Trees, Water, People feat. Pink Hawks, The Other Black and the Bohemian House Band, Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $25-$75.

STRFKR: Sat., July 1, 8 p.m., $21/$23.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Aethere: Wed., May 17, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

Atoms Fall: Sun., June 4, 7 p.m., $7-$10.

Beamed: An Increased Altitude Experience: Fri., May 12, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Big D and the Kids Table: With Left Alone, Doped Up Dollies, Tue., June 20, 7 p.m., $12-$14.

Day Nyne: Fri., April 28, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

K.O.E.: With NinaN9ne, ColorBlind, Bos Cya, Flesh n Blood, Jolka, Sun., April 23, 7 p.m., $7-$10.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Pallbearer: With Gatecreeper, Tue., May 23, 8 p.m., $16/$18.

Parker Millsap: Thu., June 15, 8 p.m., $15-$18.



BOULDER THEATER

Rodrigo y Gabriela: Wed., May 31, 8 p.m., $49.50.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Digable Planets: Fri., May 26, 9 p.m., $25-$35.

The Funky Knuckles and PHO: Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $13/$15.

Impxct and Dice Soho: With WillThaRapper, Tommy Swisher, Mon., April 24, 8 p.m., $15/$18

PnB Rock & Felly: Feat. Music by DJ Brooklyn2Bigg x DJ Blasian, Sun., April 16, 7 p.m., $28.50-$100.

We Dream Dawn: With Intuit and Taarka, Sat., May 13, 9 p.m., $10/$15.



FIDDLER'S GREEN

Jeff & Larry's Backyard BBQ Festival: Featuring Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy, Eddie Money, Foghat., Sat., Aug. 19, 6 p.m., $25-$75.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Ghost: Sat., July 8, 8 p.m., $35/$38.



FOX THEATRE

...Baby One More Time: A 2000s era hip-hop and pop dance party, Thu., May 4, 10 p.m., ladies free/$5 GA.

Danny Barnes & Silas Herman: With the Sweet Lillies and Old Salt Union, Fri., May 19, 8:30 p.m., $10/$12.

Easy Star All-Stars: With the Late Ones and the Elovaters, Wed., June 7, 9 p.m., $20/$22.

Trev Rich: With DJ Blasian and DJ Brooklyn2Bigg, Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $10/VIP $25.



GLOBE HALL

!!! (Chk Chk Chk): Sat., July 1, 9 p.m., $15.75-$20.

Chuck Prophet: Wed., June 7, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

The Ephinjis (EP release): Wed., April 26, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

Handsome Ghost: Wed., May 24, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18

Human Country Jukebox: With Jeff Cramer Trio, Erika Ryann, Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $10



GOTHIC THEATRE

Easy Star All-Stars: With the Late Ones, the Elovaters, Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Mura Masa: Wed., July 26, 9 p.m., $23.

OK-GO: Fri., June 9, 9 p.m., $27.95.

Zepparella (Led Zeppelin tribute): Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., $15.



LARIMER LOUNGE



The Back Pages: With the Electric Factory, Snow Day!, Sun., April 9, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

Los Mocochetes: With Las 3, Vic 'n the Narwhals (album release), Derek Y Daniél, Fri., May 5, 8 p.m., $8-$12.

The Orbiting Human Circus: Featuring The Music Tapes, Wed., May 10, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Past of Ashes: Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

Shark Fin Soup: With Specific Ocean, Sun., April 16, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

Sounds Like Words: Thu., April 27, 9 p.m., $8-$10.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

The Dirty Circuits (EP Release): With the Eldridge Band, Trashcan Jackson, Sat., April 29, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

Honey Trap: With Flahoola, To Be Astronauts, Electric Lovegods, Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

S.T.O.I.C.: With Shock Trostic, Dash Render, SpiL, Modern Proximity, Wed., May 3, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

Switch Ghost: With Galvarino, Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $8-$10.

WE Are the Asteroid: Wed., May 24, 9 p.m., $8-$10.



MARQUIS THEATER



Big D and the Kids Table: With Left Alone, Doped Up Dollies, Wed., June 7, 7 p.m., $14-$16.

The Birthday Massacre: With Army of the Universe, Ludovico Technique, Thu., May 25, 7 p.m.

Hail the Sun: With Capsize, Eidola, Limbs, Sat., June 17, 6 p.m., $13-$15.

Miss May I: With Upon A Burning Body, Kublai Khan, Currents, Thu., June 8, 6 p.m., $18-$20.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Allegeaon: With SmackFactor, Arise in Chaos, Fall Of Scylla, Sat., May 27, 7 p.m., $12-$15.

Cold North: With One Way To Live, Stavesail, Under Auburn Skies, Sun., April 30, 7 p.m., $10.

The Happy Fits: With Use the Sun, The Bright Silence, Wed., May 17, 7 p.m., $10.

Jesus Piece: With Malice at the Palace, Bind, Wed., May 24, 7 p.m., $12.

Shallow Side: Thu., April 27, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Skyburial: With Disclaimer, Rig Time, Grey Days, Ultimate Price, Tue., April 25, 7 p.m., $10.



ORIENTAL THEATER

Colfax Speed Queen: With Bud Bronson & the Good Timers, the Outfit, Fri., May 5, 8:30 p.m., $13-$15.

Duke Robillard: Thu., July 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

The Interstellar Boys: Featuring Todd Nance, Daniel Hutchens, Jerry Joseph, Sam Holt, John Neff, Jon Mills. With special guest Eric Martinez, Fri., July 14, 9 p.m., $18-$50.

Ying Yang Twins: With White Fudge, Thu., April 20, 9 p.m., $15-$25.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Apocalyptica: Wed., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $29.50/$45.



PEPSI CENTER

Vans Warped Tour 2017: Featuring CKY, Sick of it All, Municial Waste, the Adolescents, Strung Out, Hatebreed, the Acacia Strain, Being as an Ocean, Blessthefall, Carnifex, Fit For a King, GWAR and more, Sun., June 25, 11 a.m., $40-$50.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



Face Vocal Band: Sun., Aug. 6, 6 p.m., $15-$100.

GRiZ: Fri., Sept. 1, 7 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 2, 7 p.m., $49.75/two-day pass $99.50.

Phoenix: With Miike Snow, the Lemon Twigs, Wed., June 7, 7 p.m., $39.95.

Rebelution: With DJ Mackle, Fri., Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., $44.50-$100.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Overload Festival: Sat., June 17, 6 p.m., $20-$50.

Taking Back Sunday: With Every Time I Die, All Get Out, Tue., Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m., $30-$35.



TELLURIDE TOWN PARK

Telluride Jazz Festival: Featuring Mavis Staples, Macy Gray, Bootsy Collins & World-Wide Funk Drive, Lee Fields & the Expressions, Miles Mosley + The West Coast Get Down, the Suffers, fatsO and more, Fri., Aug. 4, noon; Sat., Aug. 5, noon; Sun., Aug. 6, noon, 3-day pass $145 and up.

