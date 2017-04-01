Photos From Eight March Concerts You're Going to Be Sad You Missed
|
Test Kitchen celebrated women musicians in March.
Kenneth Hamblin III
We survived March, spring came, and now snow is apparently back. So as we sit inside this first weekend in April, let's look back at some of the best times Denver music lovers had in March, relish the memories we made and bemoan those we missed.
1. Test Kitchen Cooks Up a Musical Storm for International Women's Day
2. Otis Taylor Sings About the African-American Experience at Swallow Hill
|
Audiences gather at Swallow Hill to listen to Otis Taylor.
Jacqueline Collins
3. Musicians Rock Out to Raise Funds for a Standing Rock Skate Park
|
Standing Rock skate park benefit.
Kenneth Hamblin III
4. St. Patrick's Day Revelers Get Smashed and Rock at Keggs & Eggs
|
Keggs and Eggs
Miles Chrisinger
5. Panic! at the Disco Rocks Victorious at Its Denver Concert
|
Panic! at the Disco
Miles Chrisinger
6. Fans of Cutting-Edge DJ Excision Lost Their Minds
|
Excision
Miles Chrisinger
|
Excision
Miles Chrisinger
7. DJ MRA Brings Bollywood Beats to Denver, and You'd Better Dance
8. Bring Me the Horizon and UnderOath Rock the 1STBANK Center
