Photos From Eight March Concerts You're Going to Be Sad You Missed

Dazzle Jazz Is Moving...But to Where?


Photos From Eight March Concerts You're Going to Be Sad You Missed

Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 5:35 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Test Kitchen celebrated women musicians in March.EXPAND
Test Kitchen celebrated women musicians in March.
Kenneth Hamblin III
We survived March, spring came, and now snow is apparently back. So as we sit inside this first weekend in April, let's look back at some of the best times Denver music lovers had in March, relish the memories we made and bemoan those we missed.

1. Test Kitchen Cooks Up a Musical Storm for International Women's Day

Test KitchenEXPAND
Test Kitchen
Kenneth Hamblin III
Test KitchenEXPAND
Test Kitchen
Kenneth Hamblin III

2. Otis Taylor Sings About the African-American Experience at Swallow Hill

Audiences gather at Swallow Hill to listen to Otis Taylor.
Audiences gather at Swallow Hill to listen to Otis Taylor.
Jacqueline Collins

3. Musicians Rock Out to Raise Funds for a Standing Rock Skate Park

Standing Rock skate park benefit.EXPAND
Standing Rock skate park benefit.
Kenneth Hamblin III

4. St. Patrick's Day Revelers Get Smashed and Rock at Keggs & Eggs

Keggs and Eggs
Keggs and Eggs
Miles Chrisinger

5. Panic! at the Disco Rocks Victorious at Its Denver Concert

Panic! at the Disco
Panic! at the Disco
Miles Chrisinger

6. Fans of Cutting-Edge DJ Excision Lost Their Minds

Excision
Excision
Miles Chrisinger
Excision
Excision
Miles Chrisinger

7. DJ MRA Brings Bollywood Beats to Denver, and You'd Better Dance

Holi Bash - Bollywood Dance Party at City Hall.EXPAND
Holi Bash - Bollywood Dance Party at City Hall.
Kenneth Hamblin III
Holi Bash - Bollywood Dance Party at City Hall.EXPAND
Holi Bash - Bollywood Dance Party at City Hall.
Kenneth Hamblin III

8. Bring Me the Horizon and UnderOath Rock the 1STBANK Center

Bring Me the HorizonEXPAND
Bring Me the Horizon
Aaron Thackeray
Bring Me the HorizonEXPAND
Bring Me the Horizon
Aaron Thackeray

