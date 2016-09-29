menu

Photos: The Specials Dedicate Songs to Clinton/Trump, Ska Legends at Ogden Show

Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 11:54 a.m.
By Jon Solomon
The Specials at the Ogden Theatre.
The Specials at the Ogden Theatre.
Jon Solomon
Legendary British ska band The Specials eased into Wednesday night's set at the Ogden Theatre with "Ghost Town" and "Do Nothing" but gradually built up the energy throughout the hour-and-a-half long set.

"It's time to start skanking!" said original guitarist Lynval Golding just before "Rat Race."

Golding, along with other original members, including singer Terry Hall and bassist Horace Panter, kept a near-capacity crowd skanking with "Hey Little Rich Girl" and  high-octane takes of "Nite Klub," "Do the Dog," "Concrete Jungle" and "Gangsters." They were all fueled by the muscular playing of Gary Powell, the Libertines' drummer who joined the band on its current tour.

The Specials dedicated "Gangsters" to renowned ska singer Prince Buster, who passed away earlier this month and whose song "Al Capone" served as inspiration for "Gangsters." Hall dedicated "It Doesn't Make it Alright" to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. "Good luck with that," Hall said. "You're going to need it. The only difference between Clinton and Trump is one's a lying bastard and the other one's a lying bastard. Vote for Pee Wee Herman. At least you know what you're getting."

Brooklyn-based reggae quintet the Far East opened the show.

Terry Hall and Lynval Golding
Terry Hall and Lynval Golding
Jon Solomon
Terry Hall
Terry Hall
Jon Solomon
Horace Panter and Terry Hall
Horace Panter and Terry Hall
Jon Solomon
Gary Powell
Gary Powell
Jon Solomon
Lynval Golding
Lynval Golding
Jon Solomon
Steve Cradock and Horace Panter
Steve Cradock and Horace Panter
Jon Solomon
Steve Cradock, who's also performs with Ocean Colour Scene and Paul Weller's band.
Steve Cradock, who's also performs with Ocean Colour Scene and Paul Weller's band.
Jon Solomon
Horace Panter, Terry Hall and Lynval Golding
Horace Panter, Terry Hall and Lynval Golding
Jon Solomon
Lynval Golding
Lynval Golding
Jon Solomon
Photos: The Specials Dedicate Songs to Clinton/Trump, Ska Legends at Ogden Show (14)EXPAND
Jon Solomon
The Far East
The Far East
Jon Solomon
The Far East
The Far East
Jon Solomon

