Photos: The Specials Dedicate Songs to Clinton/Trump, Ska Legends at Ogden Show
|
The Specials at the Ogden Theatre.
Jon Solomon
Legendary British ska band The Specials eased into Wednesday night's set at the Ogden Theatre with "Ghost Town" and "Do Nothing" but gradually built up the energy throughout the hour-and-a-half long set.
"It's time to start skanking!" said original guitarist Lynval Golding just before "Rat Race."
Golding, along with other original members, including singer Terry Hall and bassist Horace Panter, kept a near-capacity crowd skanking with "Hey Little Rich Girl" and high-octane takes of "Nite Klub," "Do the Dog," "Concrete Jungle" and "Gangsters." They were all fueled by the muscular playing of Gary Powell, the Libertines' drummer who joined the band on its current tour.
The Specials dedicated "Gangsters" to renowned ska singer Prince Buster, who passed away earlier this month and whose song "Al Capone" served as inspiration for "Gangsters." Hall dedicated "It Doesn't Make it Alright" to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. "Good luck with that," Hall said. "You're going to need it. The only difference between Clinton and Trump is one's a lying bastard and the other one's a lying bastard. Vote for Pee Wee Herman. At least you know what you're getting."
Brooklyn-based reggae quintet the Far East opened the show.
|
Terry Hall and Lynval Golding
Jon Solomon
|
Terry Hall
Jon Solomon
|
Horace Panter and Terry Hall
Jon Solomon
|
Gary Powell
Jon Solomon
|
Steve Cradock and Horace Panter
Jon Solomon
|
Steve Cradock, who's also performs with Ocean Colour Scene and Paul Weller's band.
Jon Solomon
|
Horace Panter, Terry Hall and Lynval Golding
Jon Solomon
|
Jon Solomon
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Event
-
Wed., Sept. 28, 7 p.m.The Specials
Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO
Related Location
935 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
The Block Party In Downtown Greeley
TicketsFri., Sep. 30, 5:00pm
-
Bryce Merritt
TicketsSat., Oct. 1, 8:00pm
-
Angela Parrish
TicketsMon., Oct. 3, 7:00pm
-
Grand Opening of the Antonia Brico Stage
TicketsFri., Sep. 30, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!