Pneumonia Causes Kings of Leon to Postpone Shows, and Fans Go Ballistic

Pneumonia Causes Kings of Leon to Postpone Shows, and Fans Go Ballistic

Monday, January 23, 2017 at 3:20 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Kings of Leon.
Aaron Thackeray
A A

Kings of Leon announced they are postponing their January 25 show in Broomfield to March 11 after doctors diagnosed drummer Nathan Followill with pneumonia and ordered him to take three days off.

1STBANK Center announced the postponement on its website.

Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is being advised by doctors to take several days of rest. Therefore the Wednesday January 25th show in Broomfield, CO will be postponed until March 11. Tickets will be honored on the new date, or refunded at point of purchase. The band apologizes to the fans and is looking forward to the shows in March.

Please check Altitude Tickets to buy tickets for March 11 show: http://www.altitudetickets.com/event/kings-of-leon-6953/

The band posted to Facebook about why it would be postponing concerts in Detroit and Chicago.

Nathan Followill has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is being advised by doctors to take three days of rest. Therefore tonight’s show in Detroit will be postponed until March 9. Additionally, the Monday January 23rd show in Chicago will be postponed until March 8. Tickets will be honored on the new date, or refunded at point of purchase. The band apologizes to the fans and is looking forward to these dates in March.

While some fans responded to the announcement about the rescheduled concerts with compassion, others were just plain irked.

John posted to Facebook:

This is our third time we have bought tick, planned the night, and then the show was cancelled. Twice in Cleveland and once in Detroit. This one is is the dagger in the heart. Took off work, paying for hotels, planned the kids for overnight. We just may need to find another band. KOL - come play a dive bar in my home town, we deserve it at this point. Show the great lakes some love fellas.

Brandon posted on Facebook:

Stop getting fucked up and cancelling shows assholes.This is why most Americans think you suck. Go hang out in the UK where they put up with your bullshit.

On a more forgiving note, Anderli wrote:

Get well soon- true fans will stick around. It stinks the band is human and life happens. Plus it's not like any other job where someone can just fill in. The fans wouldn't want to pay to see a replacement. I was lucky to see them in Boston and it was amazing. Honestly a band that sounds just as good live as they do recorded is rare. So to all the ticket holders be patient you will not be disappointed.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

