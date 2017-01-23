Pneumonia Causes Kings of Leon to Postpone Shows, and Fans Go Ballistic

Kings of Leon. Aaron Thackeray

Kings of Leon announced they are postponing their January 25 show in Broomfield to March 11 after doctors diagnosed drummer Nathan Followill with pneumonia and ordered him to take three days off.

1STBANK Center announced the postponement on its website.



Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is being advised by doctors to take several days of rest. Therefore the Wednesday January 25th show in Broomfield, CO will be postponed until March 11. Tickets will be honored on the new date, or refunded at point of purchase. The band apologizes to the fans and is looking forward to the shows in March. Please check Altitude Tickets to buy tickets for March 11 show: http://www.altitudetickets.com/event/kings-of-leon-6953/

The band posted to Facebook about why it would be postponing concerts in Detroit and Chicago.



Nathan Followill has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is being advised by doctors to take three days of rest. Therefore tonight’s show in Detroit will be postponed until March 9. Additionally, the Monday January 23rd show in Chicago will be postponed until March 8. Tickets will be honored on the new date, or refunded at point of purchase. The band apologizes to the fans and is looking forward to these dates in March.

While some fans responded to the announcement about the rescheduled concerts with compassion, others were just plain irked.

John posted to Facebook:



This is our third time we have bought tick, planned the night, and then the show was cancelled. Twice in Cleveland and once in Detroit. This one is is the dagger in the heart. Took off work, paying for hotels, planned the kids for overnight. We just may need to find another band. KOL - come play a dive bar in my home town, we deserve it at this point. Show the great lakes some love fellas.

Brandon posted on Facebook:



Stop getting fucked up and cancelling shows assholes.This is why most Americans think you suck. Go hang out in the UK where they put up with your bullshit.

On a more forgiving note, Anderli wrote:

