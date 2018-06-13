Meet a Westword Music Showcase Artist: Poppet

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best acts to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we sent them a questionnaire that includes questions about the local music scene.

Here is what electronic artist Poppet has to say.

Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?



Poppet: That my music is about sincerity. It's not about facetiousness or crafting a trendy image of myself. It's about expressing the very human in me, for better or worse.