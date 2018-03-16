Portugal. The Man Performs Two Free Shows in Denver in One Day

Usually known for playing large venues like Red Rocks, today Portugal. The Man is playing free shows at two more intimate spots: Blake Street Tavern for Keggs and Eggs and the MCA Denver for a private, collaborative show, which will accommodate roughly 120 people selected at random during a giveaway challenge.

“Collaborations allow you to avoid being pigeonholed into a situation where you’re only comfortable in one environment," says Jason Sechrist, the band's drummer. "You never know what environment, whether intimate or gigantic, you’ll end up digging on.”

The show at the MCA is in collaboration with Cleon Peterson, whose Shadow of Men exhibit includes the huge black-and-white wrap covering the outside of the museum. The collaboration between the artist and Portugal. The Man came from a friendship between frontman John Gourley and Peterson, says Sechrist.