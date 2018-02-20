Post Malone and 21 Savage Bring "Rockstar" Clout to Colorado

Post Malone has had an impressive year, with his song "Rock Star," with 21 Savage, topping the Billboard chart.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Today, he announced a North American tour, which will include a Red Rocks concert.
He will be joined by 21 Savage and SOB X RBE at 7:30 p.m., on May 2.
Tickets, which cost $73 to $83, go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, February 23 and can be purchased at Live Nation, AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!