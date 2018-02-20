 


Post Malone performed during KS-107.5's Summer Jam XX at Fiddler's Green on July 28, 2017.
Post Malone performed during KS-107.5's Summer Jam XX at Fiddler's Green on July 28, 2017.
Miles Chrisinger

Post Malone and 21 Savage Bring "Rockstar" Clout to Colorado

Westword Staff | February 20, 2018 | 11:32am
AA

Post Malone has had an impressive year, with his song "Rock Star," with 21 Savage, topping the Billboard chart.

Today, he announced a North American tour, which will include a Red Rocks concert.

He will be joined by 21 Savage and SOB X RBE at 7:30 p.m., on May 2.

Tickets, which cost $73 to $83, go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, February 23 and can be purchased at Live Nation, AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

