Reader: Post Malone Proves Male Artists Can Be Ugly and Still Succeed

Post Malone, whose album Beerbongs & Bentleys has been breaking digital-streaming records, played Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, May 2, and our photographer was there to capture the show. Readers responded to the images with a certain amount of sarcasm and ridicule, with one describing the songs as "Tide Pod music." (In recent years, viral videos were spreading of teenagers daring each other to eat Tide Pods, tiny dish detergent packages, a practice that sent some youth straight to the emergency room.)
Other readers weighed in on Post Malone's appearance, arguing that he proves that women and men have different beauty standards when it comes to finding success.Nicholas jokes:
Thank god for post Malone and Lil Pump. I thank god everyday for the Tide Pod music they make! Thanks for saving hip-hop.
Says KJ:
If you think that shit is hip-hop, you’ve no clue what hip-hop is.
And Jason observes:
This guy is proof that male performers can get away with being less attractive than female performers. Damn that is one ugly pile of neck-beard shit right there.
Whatever your thoughts are on Post Malone's music or appearance, it's a fact that the "Rockstar" himself has been trying to play Red Rocks since at least New Year's Eve, and the May 2 appearance was a personal triumph – even as he braved the rain. Read on for more of our coverage of Post Malone and his ill-fated New Year's show.
"Post Malone's Set Was Psycho at Red Rocks"
"New Year's Eve on the Rocks Is No Longer on the Rocks"
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"New Year's Eve on the Rocks Books a Backup Venue"
We're thrilled Post Malone finally played Red Rocks, and that the rain didn't force him out. And whatever else is can be said about the artist, he's definitely been making waves all year long in hip-hop – a genre about which he's expressed some ambivalence.
What do you think about Post Malone? Is he a wart on the hip-hop world? A blessing? A Tide Pod? Let us know at editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!