Reader: Post Malone Proves Male Artists Can Be Ugly and Still Succeed

Post Malone, whose album Beerbongs & Bentleys has been breaking digital-streaming records, played Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, May 2, and our photographer was there to capture the show. Readers responded to the images with a certain amount of sarcasm and ridicule, with one describing the songs as "Tide Pod music." (In recent years, viral videos were spreading of teenagers daring each other to eat Tide Pods, tiny dish detergent packages, a practice that sent some youth straight to the emergency room.)

Other readers weighed in on Post Malone's appearance, arguing that he proves that women and men have different beauty standards when it comes to finding success.Nicholas jokes:



Thank god for post Malone and Lil Pump. I thank god everyday for the Tide Pod music they make! Thanks for saving hip-hop.

Says KJ: