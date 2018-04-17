Pretty Lights Announces Two Nights at Red Rocks

Colorado-based electronic music producer Pretty Lights announced a two-night stand in Colorado this summer.
The producer, born Derek Vincent Smith, will be taking the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre August 10 to 11.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"This year will be the best year yet, as we continue to gain more and more understanding about what is possible when this many people come together organized in love and music," Smith said in a statement. "I’m putting all my energy into these shows, and they will be the only shows of the summer, possibly all year."
Two-day general admission tickets, two-day VIP experiences and lodging will be available for Pretty Lights fans, starting at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 18. Find out more by singing up for Pretty Lights' mailing list.
Tickets for the broader public go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, April 20, at Live Nation, AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!