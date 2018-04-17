Pretty Lights Announces Two Nights at Red Rocks

Colorado-based electronic music producer Pretty Lights announced a two-night stand in Colorado this summer.

The producer, born Derek Vincent Smith, will be taking the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre August 10 to 11.

"This year will be the best year yet, as we continue to gain more and more understanding about what is possible when this many people come together organized in love and music," Smith said in a statement. "I’m putting all my energy into these shows, and they will be the only shows of the summer, possibly all year."