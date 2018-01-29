 


Les ClaypoolEXPAND
Les Claypool
Aaron Thackeray

Primus and Mastadon Announce Red Rocks Concert

Westword Staff | January 29, 2018 | 11:05am
AA

Last year Primus, led by guitarist Les Claypool, brought the hippies to Red Rocks for an exhilarating show, and today the rock group announced it would be coming back to town for another concert on the Rocks.

The Denver stop is part of a tour celebrating the band's ninth studio album, The Desaturating Seven.

The concert will take place on Sunday, May 6, with Mastadon and All Them Witches.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

