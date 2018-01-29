Primus and Mastadon Announce Red Rocks Concert

Last year Primus, led by guitarist Les Claypool, brought the hippies to Red Rocks for an exhilarating show, and today the rock group announced it would be coming back to town for another concert on the Rocks.
The Denver stop is part of a tour celebrating the band's ninth studio album, The Desaturating Seven.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The concert will take place on Sunday, May 6, with Mastadon and All Them Witches.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!